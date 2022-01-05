Jamie Bryson claims victory over Protocol as a result of legal arguments put to Edwin Poots

Pacemaker Press 17-09-2021: A Protocol protest on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast

Mr Bryson’s group is named Unionist Voice Policy Studies (UVPS), and it has released a 32-page document this morning which contains a dense thicket of legal arguments against the current status quo.

The report contends that, on December 21, UVPS sent “pre-action protocol correspondence” to the Department of Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs (DEARA) “in relation to the ongoing and future implementation of the Union-subjugating Protocol”.

In short, this was a warning letter telling DAERA that without the approval from the overarching Stormont Executive, comprised of all 12 of the government’s ministers, any implementation of the Protocol is “unlawful”.

DAERA is run by DUP MLA Edwin Poots.

The situation as it stands is that since January 1 last year, all agri-food goods, plants, and animals entering Northern Ireland “from all third countries including GB [the News Letter’s emphasis] must do so via a Northern Ireland Point of Entry which has been approved by the EU”, according to DAERA.

As a result, bio checkpoints have been approved at the ports of Belfast, Larne, Warrenpoint and Foyle, and Belfast International Airport.

Mr Bryson has this morning said that DAERA has essentially conceded his point, and that the Executive will now vote on whether to continue with the current arrangements or not.

DAERA and the Executive Office have been approached for comment.

More to follow.

