Jamie Bryson is taking Boris Johnson to court over Brexit - here's why

Unionist blogger and activist, Jamie Bryson, is taking Prime Minister Boris Johnson to court over the U.K. government's new Brexit deal.

Mr. Bryson, a staunch Leave supporter, has described the Prime Minister's new deal with the EU as the "betrayal act".

Politicians and businesses all over Northern Ireland were shocked on Monday afternoon when Brexit Secretary, Stephen Barclay MP, revealed firms moving goods from Northern Ireland to mainland Great Britain would have to complete export declaration documentation.

"The Betrayal Act breaches the consent mechanisms within the Belfast Agreement," said Mr. Bryson.

"I have commenced legal action against the Prime Minister.

"His deal is unlawful and is in breach of international obligations under the British-Irish treaty & NI Act 98," claimed Mr. Bryson.

Unionist and loyalist blogger, Jamie Bryson and Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Mr. Bryson published a copy of the letter addressed to Prime Minister Johnson on Twitter on Tuesday.

In the letter, Mr. Bryson insists a border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and mainland Great Britain will be a threat to the peace process.

Under Prime Minister Johnson's new deal Northern Ireland would effectively remain within the EU's customs union while the rest of the UK will leave it.

The UK is due to leave the EU on October 31, 2019.