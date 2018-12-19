Jeremy Corbyn said 'stupid people' not 'stupid woman' says spokesperson

The leader of the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, has denied referring to Prime Minister Theresa May as a "stupid woman" during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, appears to show Mr. Corbyn responding to jibes directed at him by Theresa May by saying 'stupid woman'.

However, a spokesperson for the Labour leader said Mr. Corbyn said "people" and not "woman".

MPs, who saw the footage a while later, went on to demand Mr. Corbyn apologise to the Prime Minister.

The incident resulted in fury from politicians on both sides of the house and Speaker of the House, John Bercow M.P. was accused of losing control.

Labour M.P. Margaret Beckett described what followed Mr. Corbyn's comment as "an orchestrated riot".