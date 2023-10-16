Jerusalem native living in Belfast: I fear tide will turn even more against us before we're done - as it always has

​​An Israeli-born Northern Irish woman has said the "anti-Israel" character of many of the recent protests is "not really very surprising".

Shoshana Appleton, a mother of five aged in her 80s, also lamented the lack of official signs of sympathy for Israel in the form of displays of Israeli flags and colours on Northern Irish buildings.

Mrs Appleton was born in Jerusalem but has lived in Northern Ireland since 1963.

Her youngest child is currently on her back from Israel at her request "just so I can sleep at night".

Pictured at a previous Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration in the Island Arts Centre, Lisburn, is Shoshana Appleton

In the immediate aftermath of the Hamas attack, Rishi Sunak had called on public authorities across the UK to display Palestinian colours and flags.

The Palace of Westminster was lit up in Israeli colours, and 10 Downing Street had an Israeli flag beamed onto its walls.

There has been an absence of similar such displays in Northern Ireland.

Asked about this, Mrs Appleton said: "To tell you the truth, I don't think we expected much more than that.

"Because its the whole world - not just Northern Ireland - the whole world, apart from maybe Britain and the States, is always on the other side.

"They're always anti-Jewish, anti-Israel. It's not really very surprising, not to me, and I don't think to any in our community.

"There was a vigil [on Sunday] that I think managed 100 people.

"I was too scared to go. My kid said 'you are not going anywhere'! They were worried about me because they knew it was going to be over-run [by Palestinian counter-protestors].

"I knew we wouldn't get a big following - we never do. See, our community is not only very small, but very top-heavy: most people are over 80!

"It's all very sad but not unpredictable.

"Not only that, I feel the tide will turn even more againt us before we're done, as it always has."

As for the prospects for peace, she said: "They talk about a two-state solution, but... they just want one state: a Palestinian state. They don't want any Jews there!"

It had been suggested that Belfast City Council illuminate the City Hall in the white-and-blue of Israel, but no agreement had been reached on that.

The Alliance Party had a counter-proposal though: illuminate the hall in all-white, symbolising peace.

On Monday, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he had written to the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council proposing the same thing, “in solidarity with civilians on the front line of the conflict between Israel and Hamas which has left communities across the region, and particularly in Gaza, devastated”.

He said: “The appalling scenes of violence in Gaza and southern Israel have horrified the world.

"The indiscriminate murder of civilians and aid workers on a horrific scale, the abduction of women and children, the blatant breaches of international law and the imposing of collective punishment on the people of Gaza are indefensible.

"There is nothing that can justify what we’re seeing unfold in the region and there is no excuse for the weak, partisan international response.

“The crimes committed by Hamas have been met by crimes committed by the state of Israel.