Michael Black, Deputy Chairman of the Belfast Jewish Community, said there was huge relief among its members.

The Jewish community on the island of Ireland has been celebrating the return of all Israeli hostages taken captive by Hamas - but is also concerned the terror group will not disband and disarm and agree to the full peace deal on offer.

On 7 October 2023 Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 hostages, prompting Israel to invade Gaza. Hamas says 67,000 people have been killed in Gaza but refuses to say how many were Hamas fighters.

Thanks to US President Donald Trump's peace deal, Hamas has now released the last 20 Israeli hostages, with Israel releasing thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

"Obviously we are relieved and happy, but it’s a bittersweet moment as there is still much to do," he said. "We need a genuine declaration by the Palestinian leaders and others recognising the Jewish state of Israel. Only then can Israel begin to think about a Palestinian state.

"There are also mixed feelings on behalf of those families whose loved ones are not coming home alive, or whose bodies have not been returned yet."

He said this is not not yet a peace deal, as Hamas has only the conditions for a ceasefire.

"From a Palestinian point of view, prisoners and detainees are being released, which, for their families, must be a huge relief. The fact that there's a cease fire, is great news for the people in Gaza."

Yoni Wieder, Chief Rabbi of Ireland, said that "after so many dark days, today the world feels a little bit brighter".

He added: "At long last, the hostages are on their way back. Back into the arms of their loved ones, where they belong. This is the moment we’ve been longing for for two agonising years.

"Around the world, Jewish people stayed awake last night watching, waiting, and praying for hostages who they have never met, but who feel like close family."

But he also sounded a note of caution.

"This is only the beginning. The hardest work still lies ahead to bring an end to the barbaric rule of Hamas and its jihadist ideology.

"But today gives us hope that our dream of lasting peace may yet be achievable — cautious hope, but hope nonetheless."

Daniel O'Dowd of the Ireland Israel Alliance noted that the last hostages "are finally coming home" after 738 days of imprisonment by Hamas.

"For those who have forgotten, Hamas is entirely responsible for the war in Gaza," he said. "The war could have ended as soon it started, every day and every delay was a conscious decision by Hamas and their Iranian masters to prolong the suffering of Israelis and Palestinians alike."

His thoughts remain with Ariel (four), Kfir (nine months) and their mother Shiri Bibas "who were murdered in cold blood weeks after being taken hostage by Hamas".

He also paid tribute to 913 members of the Israeli Defence Forces who were killed in the war.

If Hamas refuses to agree to the full peace plan - including disarming and disbanding - the next phase of the agreement will not progress, he argued.