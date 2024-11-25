Jim Allister has written an open letter to the head of Northern Ireland’s Commonwealth Games contingent decrying proposals to ditch the Ulster Banner as the flag athletes compete under.

He said he is “appalled” by the “deeply regrettable” suggestion for the 2026 games.

At the Olympics, the athletes can either compete under a Union Flag (Team GB) or a tricolour (Team Ireland), but at the Commonwealth Games, the Ulster Banner is the standard flag displayed on medal podiums for athletes from Northern Ireland.

The AGM of the Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland is coming up this Wednesday, and as part of it, its leadership intend to discuss the idea of dropping the flag – with the possibility that the body’s own logo could instead become the flag used by competitors.

Rhys McClenaghan of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's Pommel Horse Final during gymnastics on day four of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Conal Heatley, the chief executive of the body, says that because the Ulster Banner has no official status in the Province (it was the flag of the old government of Northern Ireland which collapsed in 1973), he believes the onus is on Stormont to come up with a proper replacement, with the Union Flag being similarly unacceptable.

The Sunday Life, which first broke the story, quoted Mr Heatley as saying: “We would still be hopeful the Executive will have something in place by March 2026, a flag that represents everyone and, if so, then we will use it.”

He suggested that if one is not forthcoming, athletes may just compete under the logo of the Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland: a red sketch of a hand above its own name, on a white background.

Mr Allister has now responded to Mr Heatley with an open letter, in which he said: “I was appalled to read your comments in the press about changing the use of the Ulster Banner to represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games.

“As you are aware, there is a serious issue in Northern Ireland where many sports organised on an all-Ireland basis afford no avenue for athletes from Northern Ireland to compete on the world’s biggest sporting stage under the Union Flag.

"When I have raised this issue in the past particularly in relation to boxing, the retort has been that boxers compete under the Ulster Banner at the Commonwealth Games.

“It is regrettable that you are seeking to move Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland away from this position and leave young boxers and other athletes from Northern Ireland who have no affiliation with the Tricolour with no international event where they can compete under a flag they feel represents them.”

Alliance MLA David Honeyford was asked by CoolFM on Monday what is wrong with the flag that’s used at the minute.

"The difficulty is members on the team don’t see it as their flag,” he replied.

"They’re looking to build an inclusive society. If you want to build an inclusive society that has to include absolutely everybody…

"To default back to just what is there and has been from the past is not good enough as we build a new society and try to unite our community and bring our community together in a shared place.”