Police in Northern Ireland have been under intense pressure in recent months amid staff and funding shortages - and racist disorder on the streets over the summer. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Northern Ireland’s equality watchdog says police officers could bring a “discrimination complaint” to an employment tribunal if the PSNI offered support to staff in a “selective manner”, the News Letter can reveal.

It comes as the force has faced questions over whether some officers seeking promotions are being given an unfair advantage, after a leaked email showed offers of help with revision classes, notes and interview preparation that are only available to officers who “identify as LGBT+”.

TUV leader Jim Allister says the endorsement the LGBT Network has received from the senior management team of the PSNI “means that they have corrupted their own process for promotion”.

The BBC’s Nolan Show last week reported “anger” among some officers after a memo was sent out by the force’s LGBT+ Staff Network saying they would only help certain employees, based on how they “identify”.

The PSNI has since said it its has addressed “concerns regarding these e-mails directly with the [LGBT] Network”.

The email, seen by the News Letter, emphasises the selective criteria in a bold red font which states “you MUST identify as LGBT+”.

While the PSNI often seeks to distance itself from the network, it is staffed by police officers and can use police systems to promote its activities. The News Letter can also reveal the LGBT group – along with other staff organisations – receives funding from the PSNI’s ‘Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Unit’.

The Northern Ireland Equality Commission – the statutory body charged with enforcing equality law in Northern Ireland – says that the PSNI would have to demonstrate that any “positive action” assisting offers based solely on their sexual orientation is justified, if an officer took the issues to an employment tribunal.

TUV leader Jim Allister told the News Letter: “The guidance from the Equality Commission, understandably, appears to be relatively straightforward.

“As it is unlawful to discriminate against employees on the grounds of sexual orientation it is patently untenable that the PSNI funded LGBT+ Network should be permitted to offer this coaching expressly excluding straight members of the force.

“The PSNI are frankly inviting a member of their staff to take a discrimination complaint to an industrial tribunal.

“The fundamental to any promotion process is that all applicants should be on an equal footing.

“Clearly the equality of the process is corrupted if some people, on the basis of their sexuality, receive special tutoring.

“The endorsing of the LGBT Network by the senior management team of the PSNI means that they have corrupted their own process for promotion.

“The PSNI email system has been used to disseminate information about the coaching. The PSNI computer system will, I understand, be used in the delivery of the training. That’s not something they should be facilitating but something they should be seeking to stamp out.”

A spokesperson for the Equality Commission told the News Letter: “It is unlawful under the Employment Equality (Sexual Orientation) Regulations 2003 for an employer to discriminate against its employees on the grounds of sexual orientation.

“There are provisions under this law which allow an employer to treat employees of a particular sexual orientation more favourably than others so long as certain conditions are satisfied, this includes taking positive action if justified. The Commission is not aware as to whether these conditions are satisfied in terms of what seems to be proposed.

“If the PSNI was to offer support to staff in a selective manner, as described, an aggrieved employee has the right to bring a discrimination complaint to an industrial tribunal. It would be there, that it would be for the employer, who wishes to rely on the positive action provision, to justify doing so and to convince the industrial tribunal that the statutory conditions are satisfied.”

The PSNI has sought to distance itself from the activities of its LGBT Network.

In a statement the force said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland understands that the recent emails from the LGBT+ Network were in response to a request from their members to offer support to LGBT+ officers. The PSNI ethos is one of inclusion and we work to support all our officers and staff ensuring we create an environment acting as one team. “We have addressed our concerns regarding these e-mails directly with the Network. We encourage all leaders across the Police Service to ensure that all officers and staff who want help and support in their ongoing development, including preparing for examinations and promotions, are able to avail of it”.

PSNI funds eight staff networks

The activities of some staff networks – particularly those with an ‘LGBTQ+’ focus – have become increasingly controversial in a number of public sector organisations in recent years.

Critics say they have blurred the lines between the official policy of public bodies and the political campaigning of organised staff groups.

This story isn’t the first time the PSNI has been at loggerheads with its own staff network. Most notably the two differed over whether the force should officially take party in Belfast Pride in uniform.

The PSNI says its Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Unit provides financial support to the LGBT+ Network. “In 2023/24, the PSNI contributed £2,500 equally to each association. The funding for 2024/25 has not yet been allocated to the Minority and Diversity Support Associations”. “The LGBT Network isn’t the only funded staff association which operates within the force. There are seven other associations – the Women’s Police Association, Christian Police Association, Ethnic Minority Police Association and Disability Support Network, Catholic Police Guild, Autism Support and Cancer Support Association”.

Gay people ‘sick of political staff groups’

Many workplace LGBT networks allow straight people to join, so long as they brand themselves ‘allies’. What level of support the self-appointed groups have among the people they claim to represent is unclear.

There is a backlash among some gay and lesbian people across the UK.

Malcolm Clark from the LGB Alliance says “An increasing number of ordinary lesbians and gay men are sick to the back teeth of these highly political staff groups that claim to speak in our name. They don’t.

