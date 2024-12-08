Jim Allister welcomes Jamie Bryson's emergency legal bid to prevent Stormont vote
Mr Bryson's challenge against Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has been listed for a leave hearing on Monday afternoon.
The loyalist activist is challenging Mr Benn’s move to initiate the democratic consent process that is required under the UK and EU’s Windsor Framework deal.
The vote on extending the current trading arrangements is due to take place in the assembly on Tuesday.
It is understood Mr Bryson intends to represent himself when the matter is heard before a judicial review judge on Monday.
Mr Allister said: "I am pleased to see Jamie Bryson has secured an emergency hearing on Monday for his much needed challenge to the consent motion being railroaded through Stormont on Tuesday without cross-community consent.
"The points that ground this application chime with those at the heart of my Private Member's Bill debated [on Friday].
"Not only is the vote driving a coach and horses through the promise of the Belfast Agreement for cross-community votes on all 'key issues', but it has been set up in flagrant breach of the promise of public consultation in advance of any such vote. I'm glad Mr Bryson is bringing these matters before the court and trust justice will be done."
Mr Allister's bill in the House of Commons to bring an end to the Irish Sea border arrangements ended on Friday without a vote, after it was ‘talked out’. It will come back before MPs on July 11.