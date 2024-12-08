Jim Allister welcomes Jamie Bryson's emergency legal bid to prevent Stormont vote

By Roderick McMurray
Published 8th Dec 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 16:11 BST
Jim Allister said he's glad Jamie Bryson 'is bringing these matters before the court and trust justice will be done'placeholder image
Jim Allister said he's glad Jamie Bryson 'is bringing these matters before the court and trust justice will be done'
TUV leader Jim Allister has welcomed Monday's emergency hearing in Jamie Bryson's legal bid to prevent a Stormont vote on continuing post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Mr Bryson's challenge against Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has been listed for a leave hearing on Monday afternoon.

The loyalist activist is challenging Mr Benn’s move to initiate the democratic consent process that is required under the UK and EU’s Windsor Framework deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vote on extending the current trading arrangements is due to take place in the assembly on Tuesday.

It is understood Mr Bryson intends to represent himself when the matter is heard before a judicial review judge on Monday.

Mr Allister said: "I am pleased to see Jamie Bryson has secured an emergency hearing on Monday for his much needed challenge to the consent motion being railroaded through Stormont on Tuesday without cross-community consent.

"The points that ground this application chime with those at the heart of my Private Member's Bill debated [on Friday].

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Not only is the vote driving a coach and horses through the promise of the Belfast Agreement for cross-community votes on all 'key issues', but it has been set up in flagrant breach of the promise of public consultation in advance of any such vote. I'm glad Mr Bryson is bringing these matters before the court and trust justice will be done."

Mr Allister's bill in the House of Commons to bring an end to the Irish Sea border arrangements ended on Friday without a vote, after it was ‘talked out’. It will come back before MPs on July 11.

Related topics:Jamie BrysonJim AllisterNorthern IrelandHouse of CommonsIrish Sea
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice