Jim Wells defects from DUP and says: I’ll join TUV – if they’ll have me

Mr Wells also revealed that he would have stayed in the DUP had Edwin Poots been allowed to stand for the party in the Mourne country constituency.

Speaking to the News Letter yesterday evening, Mr Wells rejected a charge from ex-first minister Arlene Foster that he had a problem dealing with women in politics.

The one-time DUP veteran who served the party at council and Assembly level for 46 years said he resigned because he claimed party officers had “enforced and imposed” a candidate whose values he didn’t share.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TUV leader Jim Allister, TUV South Down candidate Harold McKee and DUP representative Jim Wells. Jim Wells, who has been the DUP's Assembly representative in South Down since 1998

He alleged that the South Down Association of the DUP did not back Diane Forsythe whom he claimed was selected by the party’s leadership in Belfast.

Mr Wells defended his decision to back TUV candidate Harry McKee in the Assembly election and denied his move would split the unionist vote in South Down.

“Initially I was very happy when Edwin Poots went forward to run in South Down because Edwin shared the same views I have on moral issues and the protocol. I was ready to get out and campaign for Edwin but they imposed another candidate instead,” he said.

Mr Wells claimed the DUP leadership failed to communicate with him and other members of the DUP’s South Down Association over their concerns about Ms Forsythe’s selection.

“I did not even get one acknowledgement from the party officers, they just blanked me out.”

He informed Sir Jeffrey Donaldson shortly after midnight on Monday that he was backing Mr McKee and leaving the DUP.

“I have the highest respect for Harold McKee, he is a man of integrity. He has never spun me any yarns or exaggerated but has been utterly honest with me and I have grown to like him over the last few years.”

Asked about his political future, Mr Wells said: “I know my political career is over, I accept that, but I am very supportive of the TUV and I am ready to join – if they will have me.”

The former DUP MLA described claims that he had problems with women participating in politics as “absolute nonsense”.

He continued: “Ask the women who have worked for me such as my secretary who has been with me for 22 years. Has she detected the slightest bit of anti-woman attitudes? She has not and I promoted her as a local government candidate.

“I have worked with women at every level of the party with no difficulty and I have the highest regard for people like Joanne Bunting and Deborah Erskine who is a top-class candidate in Fermanagh/South Tyrone. My problem was the lack of experience and views of this lady (Ms Forsythe) were at odds with my own views.”

Commenting on Mrs Foster’s claim about his attitude to women in political life, Mr Wells said: “Arlene has never forgiven me for being very supportive of the campaign to have her removed as leader and I’ve never regretted it. It was time for change, the change happened but the problem is the person I wanted (Edwin Poots) only lasted three weeks. Had Edwin Poots been leader now none of this would have happened, he would not have imposed anyone on South Down.”

On the accusation from other unionists that he is danger of fracturing an already fragile unionist unity in this election and South Down in particular, Mr Wells said: “As long as unionists transfer faithfully to each other it doesn’t actually matter, in other words in South Down there is about 12,000 unionist votes and at the last election only 125 of that 12,000 didn’t transfer.

“That is a phenomenal transfer rate and probably the best of any constituency. It’s always been a trait of South Down ... you have three candidates standing this time who represent the full spectrum of unionism and as long as they all come out and they all transfer that will be enough to election a unionist MLA.

“So, despite all our differences today I will still expect all unionist voters to transfer, for me it’s Harold McKee number 1 and then transfer down the ballot to all the other unionist parties.”