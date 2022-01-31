Jim Wells: There could be a twist in tale of DUP South Down nomination

Jim Wells said he believed Edwin Poots was the obvious candidate for South Down when he realised he was 'toast'

“It’s not a foregone conclusion because the final decision has not yet been made,” Mr Wells said of the nomination of Diane Forsythe as the DUP candidate at the expense of former party leader Mr Poots.

“The decision that was taken on Friday night can be challenged,” he added.

“I think Edwin would have a lot of support in the DUP Executive committee.”

Asked by the News Letter if the selection of Ms Forsythe is reflective of the general direction of the party under leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Mr Wells said: “There could be a degree of truth in that, but the consequences of that are that our most experienced minister, our former party leader and our vice president of the party doesn’t get a chance to run.

“I think it’s unimaginable that any party would leave someone of the calibre of Edwin Poots on the sidelines in a crucial election.”

Asked if Mr Poots could rethink his stance on standing for election in a potential Lagan Valley Westminster by-election, given the rules around ‘double jobbing’ that could force Sir Jeffrey to relinquish his seat in Parliament if he wins election to the Assembly, Mr Wells said: “Edwin doesn’t see his role at Westminster.”

He continued: “How do you ensure that somebody of his vast experience, particularly in agriculture.

“You cannot, by accident or design, leave someone of that calibre not running. No other party would do it.

“This is a guy who has held four senior positions in the Executive of Northern Ireland. He has years of experience in local government. He was our party leader. You can’t leave him not running in the election, you can’t.”

Mr Wells said he was quick to lend his support to Mr Poots in the South Down selection contest, saying: “When it became apparent to me that I was toast, I was gone, the obvious person I thought was a very suitable candidate was Edwin who has vast experience and could give South Down first-class representation.

“That hasn’t, as yet, happened and I think that’s very regrettable.

“We’re going to have to wake up on Monday morning and ask ‘how do we deal with this’.”

The News Letter approached Mr Poots, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, and Ms Forsythe for comment on the selection process yesterday.

The party has remained tight-lipped following Friday’s selection process.