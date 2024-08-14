Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland's justice minister has said she will press for funding for the cost of extra support for the police service.

An additional 80 officers from Police Scotland are supporting the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) this week as they continue to investigate recent disorder in Belfast which came after an anti-immigration protest in the city.

Some 39 people have been arrested and 30 charged following the disorder.

A major policing operation was staged in Belfast last Friday to ensure safety as another anti-immigration demonstration, along with a counter protest, took place.

It comes as PSNI numbers remain more than 1,000 officers below recommended levels.

Meanwhile the cost of the mutual aid officers is set to represent an additional burden for the already strained PSNI budget.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she "wholly supports" PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher's request for mutual aid.

She said the additional officers "will provide vital support and much needed respite for our dedicated police officers who are working on the front line to keep our communities safe from violence and disorder".

Ms Long said she is engaging with Stormont ministers and the UK government for funding for the support.

"I understand the chief constable has secured 80 additional officers following his request to the National Police Co-ordination Centre (NPCC) and I recognise this will represent an additional burden for the PSNI budget," she said in a statement.

"We continue to engage with finance colleagues and the UK Government to ensure that resourcing for this and future operations is sustainable going forward.

"The PSNI, like the entire justice system, needs more resources and I will continue to work with the chief constable and other justice partners to manage the hugely challenging budgetary situation.