Justice minister Naomi Long must lead on 'urgent reforms' to Police Ombudsman oversight - Doug Beattie

UUP justice spokesperson Doug Beattie has called for "urgent reform" of Police Ombudsman oversight.

Stormont’s justice minister must take the lead on reforms to how the police ombudsman is overseen, amid concerns about public and police confidence in the office, Doug Beattie has said.

The investigation into Marie Anderson has led to questions about the oversight of the office, with Naomi Long previously saying her department has “no powers to remove or dislodge the ombudsman from office once appointed” by the Executive Office.

The head of the police watchdog was investigated for alleged misconduct in public office and also for the potential offence of perverting the course of justice following a domestic incident in 2023.

However, the PPS said that after careful consideration there was no reasonable prospect of conviction for any criminal offence.

Mr Beattie (pictured) said the situation “highlights fundamental flaws in the current oversight and accountability mechanisms for the Police Ombudsman’s Office”.

“Clarity is needed on whether, following the Public Prosecution Service decision, anyone reviewed the alleged conduct to assess if there were ethical issues that could undermine public and police confidence in her suitability to discharge her duties. This is standard practice in similar cases for other office holders,” he said.

“What has become clear is that there needs to be radical change in the oversight of the police ombudsman, as a corporate body, and the way the office of the police ombudsman carries out investigations.

“This should not impinge on the independence of the police ombudsman but should allow for speeding up investigations and give the ability to remove a police ombudsman, in extremis, from their position.”

He said that there are currently no mechanism to remove a police ombudsman – but one must be introduced while “maintaining independence, operational and financial autonomy.