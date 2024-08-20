Justin McNulty has SDLP whip restored after leaving Assembly early to attend GAA match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The SDLP has restored the whip to Assembly member Justin McNulty .

The Newry and Armagh representative had the whip suspended in February when he left the Assembly early to attend a match involving the Laois GAA team which he manages.

The fixture clashed with a special Saturday sitting of the legislature that saw devolution restored at Stormont following a two-year impasse.

Mr McNulty left Parliament Buildings before the end of the sitting and missed his party colleague Matthew O'Toole being confirmed as leader of the opposition.

Justin McNulty SDLP MLA at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast, following the restoration of the powersharing executive

He was appointed Laois manager last October at a time when the Assembly was collapsed.

Following his suspension, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood insisted his two roles of MLA and Gaelic football manager were "not compatible".

A resolution has now been reached that will see Mr McNulty return to the SDLP Assembly team.

A party statement said: "Following a review, the SDLP has restored the whip to Justin McNulty MLA subject to the standard conditions expected of all party representatives.

"We look forward to welcoming Justin back to our team at the Assembly."

Mr Eastwood said: "My view has always been that it would be possible to resolve this.