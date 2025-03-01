Kemi Badenoch has hit out at Trump’s treatment of the Ukrainian President during an unprecedented press conference on Friday – describing it as “wholly inappropriate” and saying it cannot happen again.

The Tory leader – who was speaking at the NI Conservatives’ party conference in Belfast on Saturday – described the scenes at the Oval Office press conference as “awful” and “a very difficult day for the entire world”.

On Friday, hopes of a US-backed peace deal crumbled when President Trump and Vice President JD Vance attacked the Ukrainian President during a televised press conference in the Oval Office.

They accused him of not being thankful for American support, and even ridiculed his clothing. A planned deal on Ukrainian minerals did not transpire and Volodymyr Zelensky and his delegation were asked to leave. The US leaders have been accused of luring him into a “trap”.

Kemi Badenoch on a tour of the farm with the Jackson family during a visit to Fairview Farm in Co Down during her first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming Conservative Party leader.

Once again, there was no criticism of Russian leader Vladimir Putin from the new American administration.

Addressing delegates at the Clayton Hotel in south Belfast, Kemi Badenoch said: “I’m here speaking to you the afternoon after a very difficult day for the entire world yesterday. I’m sure all of you would have seen those incredible scenes – incredible in an awful way – yesterday night, and are wondering ‘what does this mean for the UK’ and ‘what does this mean for Northern Ireland’”.

The leader of the opposition said she is worried about the current global situation – and pointed to recent speeches she has given on where Western societies “need to go”.

“We have spent a lot of time being complacent. We have spent a lot of time living off the inheritance of what previous generations have done. The peace dividend which Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev gave to us has been spent.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch addressing the Northern Ireland Tory conference in Belfast.

“There era where we assumed that America is always going to rush to Europe’s defence cannot be assumed anymore. The Prime Minister has a very difficult job on his hands.

“We’ve always seen ourselves in the UK as a bridge between Europe and the US – in particular the strong links that Northern Ireland has with the US have always come into play in those discussions. When we were visiting the US trying to talk about trade deals they kept bringing up the Northern Ireland protocol – and how we would ensure that we were looking after people in this country. It’s at the forefront of their minds. They are our allies.

“But just because they are allies and friends, and have been supportive doesn’t mean that we don’t say when something wrong has happened.

“It was quite clear, that having a squabble like that in front of the world was wholly inappropriate – and the only person that it helped was Vladimir Putin. We cannot have that again”.

The comments received a rapturous response from Northern Ireland Conservative Party members.

She said the UK needed to start thinking about how to help Ukraine immediately – saying the Prime Minister’s summit with European leaders “is going to be essential”.

The Tory leader said: “Moral support is important, but we need deeds, not just words. That means looking at what we can do with our industrial base and advanced manufacturing so that we can help them get the kit that they need.

“We sent storm shadow missiles. Germany can do something similar, for example, but we need to start looking at the industries that we've got here. We have Thales, for example, which sent those anti tank weapons and missiles. They built them. That's built right right here in Northern Ireland, in East Belfast”, she said.

Mrs Badenoch said the UK needs to make sure that “we don't allow the US to walk away or disengage”.

She said that in the long term, the UK needs to increase its defence spending, which she said is much lower than it was during the cold war.

“I think if we do that, if we show that we are serious, we'll be able to give more confidence to the US who are clearly very dispirited that Europe isn't pulling its fair share. And we can also send a signal, not just to our European friends and neighbours, but also to Vladimir Putin that he's not going to get away with what it is that he's doing”.

