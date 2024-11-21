Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes both national and local have continued after the death of former UTV Political Editor Ken Reid, as his family released details of his funeral.

The former News Letter reporter was best known as UTV political editor, where he reported on many of the worst atrocities of the Troubles before chronicling the peace process.

Mr Reid had previously spoken about his battle with leukaemia and received well wishes from former prime minister Tony Blair among others.

He was married to Liz and was father to three children – Gareth, Sarah and Sophie – and a grandfather.

Journalist Ken Reid has died at the age of 69 after an illness. His funeral details have now been announced.

His career in journalism began in 1977 with a seven year stint at the News Letter going on to spend 27 years at UTV.

His funeral will be held in St Patrick's Parish Church Castle Street Ballymena on Thursday 28 November at 11am.

Senior News Letter journalist Billy Kennedy said he was "deeply saddened" by the news.

"I worked with Ken for several years at the News Letter in the late 1970s," he said.

Press Eye Northern Ireland 25th January 2024 Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye Ken Reid pictured at Queens University.Former UTV political editor Ken Reid received the Queen's University Belfast Chancellor's Medals.

"Big Ken was a great colleague, genuine, likeable and a quite humorous guy, who, after his News Letter stint, moved on to become sports editor at Sunday News in the same building on Donegall Street.

"Ken was a big Ulster rugby enthusiast and a fervent Cliftonville fan, which, with my Linfield connections, we cordially disagreed over. He bravely fought serious illness; he will be greatly missed by family, his journalistic colleagues and wide circle of friends. I extend my sincere sympathy to his family."

Many people paid tribute on social media.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron said: "Very sorry to hear the sad news that Ken Reid has died. A brilliant journalist with great insights, a major figure during the peace process, and a true gentleman, he will be greatly missed."

DUP peer Nigel Dodds described him as "a lovely man, tremendous journalist, and always great company”. He added: "He was utterly professional but always kind and thoughtful.

UTV presenter Paul Clark said he was "an outstanding journalist and always at the top of his craft. I learnt so much from him”.

Consulting Irish News editor Jim Fitzpatrick said he was "an old-school news man with scruples and manners that are too rare today".

He added: "As a cub reporter, even before I joined UTV, he provided me with invaluable help and direction."

The former BBC NI Political Editor Mark Devenport said that Mr Reid was “a very astute journalist”.

Mr Devenport told the BBC that he was “occasionally a rival who did me professional damage, but on a personal level we were always very good friends”.

Ballymena Rugby Club, of which he was a fervent supporter, said was “a good friend to many of us and was a wonderfully supportive member of our club".

Baroness Foster, the former first minister, said Mr Reid's death was “incredibly sad news”.

She told BBC News NI that he was “one of the last great interviewers of the Belfast Agreement time”.

“He was a great character… he was incredibly down to earth,” she said.