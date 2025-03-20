King Charles III visits Ulster University’s Cancer Research Centre in Coleraine to learn about Northern Ireland’s cancer research

King Charles III visits The Cancer Care Research Group at Ulster University Coleraine. 20/3/25 ©Press Eye/Darren Kidd

King Charles III has today visited Ulster University in Coleraine to meet with experts from its notable Cancer Research Centre, the clinicians benefiting from Ulster University’s cancer research expertise, as well hearing from people who have lived experience of cancer.

Receiving an overview of cancer research activity at Ulster University, His Majesty was shown the three stages of current cancer research, focusing on microbubble technology.

With this technology, drugs to treat cancer can target the tumour directly. After meeting with students working in the Cancer Research Centre’s laboratory, the King joined a reception where he met some of those involved in bringing the research out of the laboratory and into clinical settings, and spent time with people living with cancer.

His Majesty discussed translating research beyond the laboratory with Professor Bridgeen Callan, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Chief Executive of Klas Therapeutics; Dr Sian Farrell, Chief Executive Officer, StimOxyGen; and Professor Victor Gault, Associate Dean of Research in the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences at Ulster University.

Meeting King Charles III, Professor Bridgeen Callan, said: “Northern Ireland is a fantastic hub for oncology research, and for being such a small part of the UK, we are more than punching above our weight. Klas Therapeutics is based in the research labs here at Ulster University Coleraine campus, and having the strong connections with Innovation Ulster Ltd. has been really important as it allows us a springboard for our work.”

His Majesty spent time with Ivan McMinn, Ann McBrien and Tim Kerr, who shared their experience of living with cancer in Northern Ireland, working with clinicians and research teams to raise awareness of cancer, and of the support available to those experiencing the disease.

Professor Paul Seawright, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University said: “We are part of an incredible ecosystem in Northern Ireland, bringing together academics, researchers, clinicians, charities, and people with lived experience of cancer to harness the collective strength of our people and our partners to make an impact on our understanding, diagnosis and treatment of all forms of this disease”.

