King learns about latest cancer research as visit to Northern Ireland continues

The King has learnt about groundbreaking research into cancer therapies as he and the Queen continued their visit to Northern Ireland.

During a packed day of engagements, Camilla hosted an event for survivors of domestic abuse and she and Charles also tested their baking skills.

Charles visited Ulster University’s campus in Coleraine where he was told about new stimulus-responsive therapeutic technology that is being used to target tumours.

The technology uses microbubbles to deliver therapies. The King was shown three stages of the current research, from the manufacture of microbubbles to their activation.

King Charles during a visit to the Cancer Research Centre at Ulster University, on day two of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Charles looked at some of the microbubbles through a microscope during his tour of the high-tech lab.

The King spoke to three patients who are currently living with cancer before unveiling a plaque marking his visit.

Both the King and the Princess of Wales were treated for cancer last year. Kate is now in remission and Charles is having ongoing treatment.

Ivan McMinn, chairman of the Northern Ireland Pancreatic Cancer charity, described his conversation with the King as “really relaxed” and said their meeting was a “privilege”.

The 62-year-old from Belfast said he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer 14 years ago, with a reoccurrence four years later, but is now really thankful to have been in remission for 10 years.

He said: “It was great to have the privilege to meet His Majesty, and you can just see he is genuinely interested in the combination of research and government departments working with people with lived experience, and the magic sauce to bring all that together for the betterment of patients across all cancers.”

Mr McMinn said while Charles did not reference his own cancer diagnosis in 2024, the King’s questioning indicated his interest.

“His questioning, you could almost imagine what was inside his mind, why he was asking the questions he was,” he added.

Later, Camilla and Charles hosted separate receptions at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

Charles met with young people taking part in Co-operation Ireland’s future leaders programme while Camilla hosted a reception for survivors of domestic abuse and those who work to support them.

The King spent time speaking with several young people, including Phoebe Holmes, 16, of Belfast High School, and Ethan Black, 14, of Dundonald High School.

Ethan said: “He was very interested in what we were doing as part of the leaders programme.

“I was very nervous but he was a very good listener and had loads of questions.”

Phoebe said: “He was very supportive about trying to work with other people to improve our communities.

“It was so cool, he is such an important figure. He was so supportive.”

Also at the event, Charles met Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn and former Northern Ireland First Minister Baroness Arlene Foster, who is a director of Co-operation Ireland.

Camilla spoke to survivors of domestic abuse and joined charities including Women’s Aid Northern Ireland, Nexus Northern Ireland, Victim Support Northern Ireland, and The Rowan at Hillsborough Castle.

Asked how her trip had been by Mr Benn, Camilla said: “It has been wonderful, very nice. We’ve brought the weather with us.

“We’ve seen a lot of people and shaken a lot of very cheery hands, so we’ve had a lovely trip.”

The reception was also attended by Naomi Long, Alliance leader and Justice Minister, and Mike Nesbitt, UUP leader and Health Minister, as well as Sinn Fein and DUP junior ministers Aisling Reilly and Pam Cameron.

Earlier, the second day of the royal visit began in the north-west of Northern Ireland in the town of Limavady where they were welcomed by members of the local community in Market Street.

Their tour of the town included a visit to local business, Hunters Bakery, which is 200 years old.

The King and Queen met long-serving staff, some of whom have worked there for 40 years, and were also treated to a demonstration on how to make Ulster Scots crumpets.

They both took a turn flipping crumpets as they cooked.

The King and Queen then embarked on a brief walkabout on Market Street.

There they both met six-year-old cocker spaniel Lily whose owner Nadine Connor dressed her in a knitted crown for the occasion.

They then moved to Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre, where they viewed a presentation of arts, including glass work, photography, a willow artist and ceramicist.

Among those the couple met was award-winning photographer Cathal McNaughton, who showed Charles and Camila a picture he took of the late Queen Elizabeth II holding an umbrella at the opening of the Lawn Tennis Association’s headquarters in London when he worked for the Press Association.

Charles appeared visibly pleased to see the photograph of his late mother.

Mr McNaughton said the royals recognised the picture: “I think it was nice for them to see a moment they were familiar with already.”

Willow artist Louise McLean, who worked on the Windsor Garden arches for the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation, said she spoke to Charles about the making of woven bee skeps.

Ms McLean said the King and Queen kept engaging in the conversation about her work: “It was so lovely, I have to say they were much more personable and down-to-earth than I could ever have imagined.”

Outside the centre, the couple watched the Conductology Orchestra, made up of musicians with and without additional needs, who performed a rendition of Danny Boy.

The royals then took part in another walkabout as well-wishers gathered outside the centre before departing for their next engagement at a nearby family farm.

Richard and Leona Kane, the owners of Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, showed their royal visitors around their home and farm business.

“It’s fascinating looking at it all, and I’m a great fan of rapeseed oil,” Camilla said during the factory tour where she was presented with a hamper, including truffle oil which Mrs Kane said she had heard the Queen enjoys.

Camilla went on to help local celebrity chef Paula McIntyre cook steak fillets using the farm’s oil produce in the Kanes’ kitchen.