Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The King is facing regular treatment for cancer after his shock diagnosis was uncovered during his recent hospital stay.

Charles, 75, who has postponed all his public duties, returned to London from Sandringham on Monday and has already begun his medical care as an outpatient under the close supervision of his specialist team of doctors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckingham Palace confirmed the King, who only acceded to the throne 17 months ago, does not have prostate cancer, despite having treatment for an enlarged prostate just over a week ago.

The front pages of UK national newspapers, following the announcment of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis on Monday evening. The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, and while he has postponed public duties he "remains wholly positive about his treatment", Buckingham Palace said. Picture date: Tuesday February 6, 2024. PA Photo.

In a statement, the Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster, previously led by Rev Ian Paisley, offered its support to the monarch.

"The thoughts and prayers of the Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster are with His Majesty King Charles III at this time of concern for his health," the church said.

"We think of the beautiful passage of Scripture that was carefully selected for our kings’ coronation service, Colossians 1:9-17, which reminds us that God is sovereign in every situation of life, both as our Creator and Preserver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"May King Charles and the entire Royal household experience much of God’s merciful and loving care in these difficult days."