Kings Charles cancer diagnosis: Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster - previously led by Rev Ian Paisley - offers support to monarch
The King is facing regular treatment for cancer after his shock diagnosis was uncovered during his recent hospital stay.
Charles, 75, who has postponed all his public duties, returned to London from Sandringham on Monday and has already begun his medical care as an outpatient under the close supervision of his specialist team of doctors.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the King, who only acceded to the throne 17 months ago, does not have prostate cancer, despite having treatment for an enlarged prostate just over a week ago.
In a statement, the Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster, previously led by Rev Ian Paisley, offered its support to the monarch.
"The thoughts and prayers of the Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster are with His Majesty King Charles III at this time of concern for his health," the church said.
"We think of the beautiful passage of Scripture that was carefully selected for our kings’ coronation service, Colossians 1:9-17, which reminds us that God is sovereign in every situation of life, both as our Creator and Preserver.
"May King Charles and the entire Royal household experience much of God’s merciful and loving care in these difficult days."
The statement was issued in the names of Moderator Rev Samuel Murray, Deputy Moderator Rev Ian Brown and Clerk, Rev John Greer.