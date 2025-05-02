Kneecap 'happy to meet' daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess, says manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kneecap’s manager has said the rap trio are “happy to meet” the daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess.

The hip-hop group apologised to the families of Sir David and Labour MP Jo Cox in April after footage emerged from a gig allegedly showing one member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Katie Amess said she was “absolutely heartbroken” after seeing the clip, from a performance in November 2023, because it “brought back so much pain and upset”, and called for the group to “take full accountability” before being allowed to perform on stage.

She said she would be willing to meet the group and tell them how her life has been “obliterated” by her father’s death.

Kneecap performing at the SSE Arena in Belfast in December 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The group’s manager, Daniel Lambert, told The Pat Kenny Show on Irish radio station Newstalk: “The lads are happy to talk to that lady.

“The lads are happy to meet with that lady. The lads are happy to apologise to that lady.”

Lambert suggested that the footage emerged because the group criticised Israel during their performances at Coachella in the US.

He told the radio show: “Why has this emerged? And I’ve said this on several radio shows already. Kneecap went to Coachella and Kneecap said at Coachella, facts. Facts about what happened [in Gaza].”

Kneecap - Moglai Bap, a rare sighting of an unmasked DJ Provai, and Mo Chara - at the UK premiere of their movie at the Sundance London Film Festival in June 2024. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

He added: “And you know what happened as a response? All of this.”

Earlier this week, Brendan Cox, whose wife Ms Cox was murdered in 2016, called Kneecap’s statement “only half an apology”.

Counter-terrorism officers are investigating the footage from November 2023 as well as another piece of footage from November 2024 that appears to show one of them shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

After the videos emerged, the band stated they “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, which are both banned organisations in the UK.

Kneecap performing at the SSE Arena, Belfast, in December 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Jewish groups and MPs, as well as former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, have called for them to be dropped from the Glastonbury line-up, while Kneecap have claimed footage of the incident has been “exploited and weaponised”.

On Friday, Kneecap teased new music and posted an image on X of one of them wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh patterned scarf, saying: “New track coming soon….stay tuned…lock down your aerial.”

On Thursday, the Met Police said they were made “aware” in April of two lots of footage from November 2023 and 2024, and the force’s Counter Terrorism Command would be investigating.

Artists including CMAT, Massive Attack, The Pogues, Brian Eno, Pulp, Paul Weller, former BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac and Primal Scream have defended the band.

After the footage emerged, members of Kneecap saw their performance at the Eden Project in Cornwall axed, while three gigs in Germany that were announced after two major festivals in the country cut the band have also been cancelled.

The trio scheduled a show at Plymouth Pavilions for the date of the cancelled Eden Project gig, but it was also scrapped. Much smaller Plymouth music venue the Depo has now announced three Kneecap gigs at the beginning of July.