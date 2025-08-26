Kneecap performing at Electric Picnic is really important, organiser says

Melvin Benn being interviewed during the Electric Picnic press open day at Stradbally in Co Laois. Picture date: Tuesday August 26, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The inclusion of Kneecap on the Electric Picnic lineup is “really important” for the Irish festival, organisers have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rap group, who say they are coming under pressure for openly expressing support for the Palestinian people, are to perform this Saturday at Ireland’s largest music festival.

Electric Picnic’s promoter said it will not turn the group’s mics off while on stage and said they “did nothing wrong” during their Glastonbury performance which was investigated by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police later said they would be taking “no further action” against the band.

Earlier this week, Kneecap said they would cancel a string of US tour dates in October due to one of their members’ upcoming UK court appearances.

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, will return to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 26, after his legal team argued the case should be thrown out because of a technical error in the way the charge was brought against him.

O’hAnnaidh told supporters after the last court hearing that the case was a “distraction from the real story” and urged everyone to “continue to speak about Palestine”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend, Kneecap will be one of the main acts that will perform before revellers at the sold out Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, Co Laois.

Among the other acts that will perform for some 80,000 people are Chappell Roan, Hozier, Sam Fender, and Kings Of Leon.

On Tuesday, members of the media were given a sneak-peek of new offerings and old favourites on the grounds for 2025.

A curated lineup is promised to be “framed by nature and spontaneity” on a brand new piano stage in the Croi area, marking its third year at the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stage was named Electric Keys following a public vote in conjunction with the Electoral Commission.

Elsewhere, there are also new experiences at the Metro and Northside Rises areas of Freetown at Electric Picnic.

Metro, styled as a transit hub with a bar on a train, is described as “a relic of the communist era” while customised vehicles decorated with salvaged scrap form part of the scenery at Northside Rises for all those looking for an “old skool dirty rave”.

The Irish National Opera also returns to Electric Picnic for a concert of “indulgence and sin” as part of the festival’s Mindfield offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking before the festival, the managing director of Festival Republic, the promoters behind Electric Picnic, said Chappell Roan’s and Hozier’s performances were “beyond special” and “off the scale” at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Melvin Benn also said that “adding Kneecap was really important for us”.

“It was a really important statement and musically (they are) fantastic but in terms of what is going on in the world, it’s really important that they are here adding their voice.

“I will hasten to remind people that they headlined the Hazelwood stage in 2018 so we’ve had a long history with Kneecap.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked whether the festival has a policy for handling Kneecap’s performance, following pressure placed on the BBC for broadcasting the rap group’s Glastonbury set, Mr Benn said there was not.

“No, mics won’t be switched off. They’re great kids, they’re great lads, they’ve got really important songs, they’re brilliant live, but they’ve also got really important messages.

“They didn’t do anything wrong at Glastonbury, it’s yet to be proven whether they have done anything wrong anywhere else in the world.

“So, you know, they are on home territory here and I think they will be really relaxed and the crowd will be really appreciative of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also asked about what happened to Irish folk band The Mary Wallopers at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth at the weekend.

That festival’s organisers apologised after they admitted that the band’s sound “was cut as described in the band’s video” after they took out a Palestinian flag on stage.

A string of bands then pulled out of the festival and organisers said they would make a “substantial donation” to humanitarian relief efforts for the Palestinian people.