Kneecap to take stage in Glasgow, despite antisemitism group's plea for O2 Academy show to be cancelled

Kneecap are tonight due to hit the stage in Glasgow, despite an antisemitism group’s plea for the show to be cancelled.

Their gig in the city’s O2 Academy was arranged after a planned appearance at a prestigious festival was axed at the end of May due to safety concerns.

The controversial Belfast rap trio, one of whom is currently on bail for terror charges, were supposed to play to up to 50,000 people on the first night of Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival on July 11, appearing on a bill headlined by hip-hop megastar 50 Cent.

In May, Scottish police said they’d need “a significant policing operation” at TRNSMT if Kneecap played, leading to the Belfast trio being dropped.

Kneecap pledged their support for Palestine Action at the Glastonbury Festival, a few days before the organisation was banned. DJ Provai unveiled a T-shirt bearing its logo. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The group instead arranged a show in the city’s 2,500-capacity O2 Academy for July 8, with police today stating they have a “proportionate and considered policing plan” in place for the Kneecap gig – as well as concerts on the same night from more commercially successful acts such as pop star Billie Eilish and one of the biggest names in hip-hop, Kendrick Lamar.

The O2 Academy show is going ahead despite a Jewish campaign group delivering an open letter signed by 2,000 people calling for it to be stopped.

Scotland Against Antisemitism asked: “With full knowledge of Kneecap’s hate speech, does the Academy wish to continue to give a platform to this band?”

Last time Kneecap performed in Glasgow, in November last year, they sparked outrage after posting photos online of themselves plastering republican stickers over signs at Ibrox Stadium, home of Rangers FC.

Kneecap's last gig in Glasgow, in November last year, saw the band post photos of themselves plastering Irish republican stickers on signs at Ibrox Stadium, home of Rangers FC. Image: Kneecap/Twitter

The stickers, part of merchandise sold by the band, recreated the design of a famous Troubles-era mural called “England Get Out Of Ireland” – though with changes made to refer to Kneecap’s work and the band’s name featured prominently.

Rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh is currently on bail facing a terror charge over the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a gig in London nine months ago.

The group, also made up of Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, this year apologised to the families of murdered MPs after footage emerged of one of the band apparently saying “the only good Tory’s a dead Tory, kill your local MP” on stage – though they insisted the clip has been “exploited and weaponised”.

They also said they have “never supported” banned organisation Hezbollah, and claim investigations are part of a witch hunt over their stance on the war in Gaza.

Rapper Mo Chara, currently facing a terror charge, performs on the West Holts Stage during the Glastonbury Festival. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Police in England are currently investigating comments they made on stage at the Glastonbury Festival, during which they accused the UK government of enabling genocide, branded Israel “war criminals”, expressed support for now-outlawed activists Palestine Action and appeared to invite fans to riot outside O hAnnaidh’s next court date, only to backtrack and claim they only want “love and support”.

Despite their frequent pro-Palestine words, however, last year the group angered many left-wing fans when they broke a boycott to play an English festival sponsored by a company with financial ties to arms manufacturers suppling Israel’s military.