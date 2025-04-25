Kneecap: UUP chairman of Belfast's licensing committee objects to sold-out upcoming gig on council land

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UUP chairman of Belfast City Council’s licencing committee has vowed to try and put a stop to an upcoming Kneecap gig at a council venue.

Jim Rodgers was reacting to this week's controversy surrounding the band, which has long flirted with the language and imagery of hardcore republicanism (more on that here).

In the past seven days though the focus has turned to their anti-Israel stance after they put up the message "f**k Israel" on stage at a massive gig in California.

It has also emerged that during a Kneecap gig in London last year, rapper Mo Chara draped himself the assault rifle flag of Hezbollah, and declared "tiocfaidh ar la, up Hamas, up Hezbollah".

Photo of the stage in readiness for one of the annual Belfast Vital festivals. Photo by Laura Davison, Pacemaker Press

Hamas and Hezbollah are both proscribed as terrorist organisations, and The Met's counter-terror officers are now looking into the matter.

The group is due to play the enormous annual Belfast Vital festival at the council-owned Boucher Playing Fields in south Belfast on August 29, in support of Dublin band Fontaines DC.

The tickets, priced at between £54.90 and £65.40, sold out within a few hours of going on sale this morning.

At present, Boucher Playing Fields is licenced to be used as a venue for events over 14 days every year.

The council told the News Letter: "The line-up of artists performing at Belfast Vital is determined by the event organisers, MCD."

It also told the News Letter that "the decision to host Vital at our venue is taken by elected members via the usual committee/council process," adding: "If councillors wanted to raise concerns about programming at this specific event, this would usually follow the same process."

Jim Rodgers said: "As far as I'm concerned, permission should not be granted for an event such as this. That's the last thing we need.

"In regards to all our facilities, whether they're indoor or outdoor, there's rules and regulations.

"I'll be advocating through the council that this needs to be stopped forthwith."

It was put to him that the council does not choose the acts to perform.

"Well, the council have still the responsibility for their land," he said.

"In the past, and I'm on the council over 32 years, there's been a few organisations have claimed they want to use a certain facility or such-and-such, then we've been tipped off and we immediately have taken action to stop it.

"As far as I'm concerned this would not be in the best interests of the citizens of Belfast, and we have the right as city fathers, as councillors, to stop this immediately."

There are six unionists on the committee, nine nationalists/republicans, and five others.

Kneecap’s manager Daniel Lambert has said the group does not comment to the News Letter.

However, Mo Chara has been quoted by the magazine Rolling Stone as saying: “We believe we have an obligation to use our platform when we can to raise the issue of Palestine, and it was important for us to speak out at Coachella as the USA is the main funder and supplier of weapons to Israel as they commit genocide in Gaza.