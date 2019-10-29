Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn joins SNP, Lib Dems and Boris Johnson led Conservative party in calls for early general election before Christmas 2019

An early parliamentary general election will now take place before Christmas.

The news comes after Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, announced on Tuesday morning that his party would "now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen".

Mr. Corbyn's announcement comes less than 24 hours after Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, failed for a third time to get the required support to activate a general election via the Fixed Term Parliament Act.

"I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no-deal Brexit being off the table," said Mr. Corbyn.

"We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to January 31 has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met.

"We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen," he added.

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour party leader, (left), Arlene Foster, DUP leader and Boris Johnson, Prime Minister and Conservative party leader.

Northern Ireland's 18 parliamentary constituencies will inevitably play a significant part in any forthcoming general election as many experts predict the outcome will be another hung parliament making the possibility of a coalition government much more likely.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to get MPs to back his calls for a general election on December 12 but the Labour party, SNP and Lib Dems have all rejected this date.

It is believed that the SNP and the Lib Dems would prefer the election to be held on December 9.

A No. 10 source has been quoted as saying that should the opposition parties table an amendment demanding the election be held on Wednesday December 11, the Conservatives would be prepared to support it.

The Houses of Parliament, Westminster, London.

Co-leader of the Green Party and M.P. for Brighton Pavillion, Caroline Lucas, described Mr. Corbyn's announcment as "hugely disappointing".

"Hugely disappointing if true," she tweeted.

"Why give [Boris] Johnson exactly what he wants?

"Election - esp [sic] under First Past the Post - won’t resolve Brexit Many examples of majority Govt [sic] being returned on minority vote - real risk that the majority in favour of #PeoplesVote won’t have voices heard," she added.