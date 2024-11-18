Labour's tax hike will cost Stormont £20m for the civil service alone - DUP warn of 'direct and detrimental' impact on public services

By David Thompson
Published 18th Nov 2024, 13:36 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 13:40 GMT
DUP MLA Diane Forsythe says the government's employers national insurance rise 'will have a direct and detrimental impact on public services at a time when budgets are already stretched to breaking point'. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA WireDUP MLA Diane Forsythe says the government's employers national insurance rise 'will have a direct and detrimental impact on public services at a time when budgets are already stretched to breaking point'. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire
Northern Ireland’s civil service will have to pay an extra £20.8m under new tax rules brought in by the Chancellor in the Autumn budget, a question from the DUP’s Diane Forsythe has revealed.

Rachel Reeves announced in the autumn budget that Employer Class 1 national insurance contributions would rise by over 1% from April next year – and the threshold for the tax has been lowered, also increasing the bill for employers.

However, unlike private sector businesses, the cost to the public sector is expected to be cushioned.

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe, vice chair of Stormont’s Finance Committee, said “This Labour Government decision to hike employer National Insurance Contributions will cost all Northern Ireland employers but as this Assembly Question identifies, it will also cost our public services more than £20 million when implemented from April 2025.

“This decision will have a direct and detrimental impact on public services at a time when budgets are already stretched to breaking point.

“This tax change, imposed without consultation or consideration of its disproportionate impact on devolved administrations, will force the Civil Service to divert critical resources from frontline services to cover the increased costs.

“Private sector employers will be balancing this increased cost and the Northern Ireland Civil Service will also have to find this funding. It will reduce the funding available to health care, education, and community services. This £20 million could instead have been used to employ more nurses and doctors to support an overburdened health system or to provide additional resources for schools”.

The information was revealed to Ms Forsythe by the Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald. In her response she said “The Chancellor announced that there would be support for departments and other public sector employers in respect of these additional costs. Discussions are ongoing with the Treasury in respect of this funding”.

