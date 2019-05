The UUP has retained the top post on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Coast Road Cllr Maureen Morrow was confirmed in the role at this afternoon’s annual general meeting of the local authority at The Braid, Ballymena.

The Larne representative succeeds party colleague Lindsay Millar.

Braid Cllr Beth Adger MBE will serve as Deputy Mayor, taking over from her DUP colleague Cllr Cheryl Johnston.