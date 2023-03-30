The Department of Health today published waiting times for patients accessing cancer services at hospitals in Northern Ireland during October, November and December 2022.

Commenting on the publication of cancer waiting times statistics today, Sarah Christie, Policy and Public Affairs Manager for Macmillan in Northern Ireland said: “These are the worst NI cancer waiting times ever recorded. The NI Cancer Strategy needs implemented and funded now.

"We are running out of time - the longer we’re without a Health Minister, budgets and governance, the worse the outcomes will be for everyone living with cancer in NI. People's lives are at risk.

Macmillan Cancer says the latest cancer waiting times for NI are the worst every recorded.

"No Assembly means no clear responsibility or accountability for the rapid decline of the health system. The Department of Health is doing what it can in the political vacuum but NI politicians should be at work, fixing what’s broken before it’s beyond repair.”

Against an official target of 98%, a total of 89.3% of patients were given a first definitive treatment following a decision to treat, within the target 31 days.

Against an official target of 95% a total of 36.5% of patients started their first treatment following an urgent GP referral for suspected cancer, within the target 62 days.