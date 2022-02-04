The LCC is an umbrella group which has representatives of loyalist terror groups the UVF, UDA and RHC. In a statement, it said it is now over one year from the “imposition” of the NI Protocol on the people of NI and that the core guarantees of the Belfast Agreement were “summarily breached”.

“The LCC has played a major part in ensuring that opposition to the Protocol remained peaceful and democratic, and we have given time and space for the new leaders of unionism to represent our views and for our Government’s negotiators to engage with the EU in the renegotiation talks,” the statement said.

“It is our considered view however that we are now being played for fools and no further time can be permitted. The actions by the DUP will reinforce the seriousness of the situation and it should be made clear that there can be no re-formation of a NI Executive until the breaches of the Belfast Agreement are repaired and normal trading within the United Kingdom is restored.” The loyalist view on the Protocol is still being ignored by the EU at the behest of Dublin, it added.