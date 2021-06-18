Leading Brexiteers in Northern Ireland for protest against Protocol

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th June 2021 - Former Labour MP Baroness Kate Hoey join loyalist protestors at an anti-protocol rally in Newtownards, Co Down this evening. The protest against the Northern Ireland protocol and Irish Sea border involved five band parades leaving from separate locations before meeting in the centre of the town at the Blair Mayne statute and is believed to be the biggest loyalist protest to date. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The demonstration, taking place at Newtownards Square in Newtownards, Co Down on Friday, has seen five protest parades marching towards the town centre.

Protesters waved Union flags and held banners saying “Dublin’s Choice: Peace or Protocol?”, which bore an image of deputy Irish premier Leo Varadkar, as well as “No Irish sea border” and “Enough is enough”.

Others held signs saying “Prosecutions for the Bobby Storey funeral” and “Chief Constable must resign”, in reference to Covid breaches at a Republican funeral that went unpunished.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th June 2021 - Loyalist protestors pictured at an anti-protocol rally in Newtownards, Co Down this evening. The protest against the Northern Ireland protocol and Irish Sea border involved five band parades leaving from separate locations before meeting in the centre of the town at the Blair Mayne statute and is believed to be the biggest loyalist protest to date. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Former Labour MP Baroness Hoey, ex-Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib, TUV leader Jim Allister and unionist activist Jamie Bryson are to address the crowd at about 8pm.

A statement by Ards and North Down Loyalist Collective said: “Our platform of four high-profile speakers will send a clear message that the violence-rewarding, Union-dismantling Protocol must go.

“Baroness Hoey, Jim Allister and Ben Habib are currently leading a High Court challenge against the Irish Sea border, and Jamie Bryson separately took the initial step in bringing High Court proceedings in 2019 which were halted pending the ratification of the Withdrawal Act by Parliament.

“All speakers argue that, alongside being a morally repugnant mutilation of the Union, the Protocol is unlawful.”