Leading Brexiteers Kate Hoey and Ben Habib to address loyalist rally in NI

Poster advertising a rally against the Northern Ireland Protocol to be held in Newtownards on Friday. Sent in by Kate Hoey, one of the participants

Former Labour MP Baroness Hoey and former Brexit Party MEP Mr Habib are expected to address the crowd, along with TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, at Newtownards Square on Friday.

Five protest parades are set to coalesce in the town centre on Friday evening, according to a statement issued by Ards and North Down Loyalist Collective.

“ “On Friday night a large peaceful rally will be held in Newtownards Square which will see five protest parades coalesce together in the town centre,” the statement read.

“Baroness Kate Hoey will be on the platform and speaking alongside former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib who is travelling from England, and they will address the crowd along with TUV leader Jim Allister and Jamie Bryson.”

The statement continued: “Our platform of four high profile speakers will send a clear message that the violence-rewarding, Union-dismantling Protocol must go.

“Baroness Hoey, Jim Allister and Ben Habib are currently leading a High Court challenge against the Irish Sea border, and Jamie Bryson separately took the initial step in bringing High Court proceedings in 2019 which were halted pending the ratification of the Withdrawal Act by Parliament. All speakers argue that alongside being a morally repugnant mutilation of the Union, that the Protocol is unlawful.”

It added: “Protest parades will set out from the publicised locations around 7pm, with the main rally starting at 8pm in front of the Blair Mayne statute in Newtownards Square.