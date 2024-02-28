DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris with copies of the ‘Safeguarding the Union’ document. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The High Court ruling on the amnesty law today said that two parts of the law are “incompatible with article 2 ECHR and article 2 of the Windsor Framework and should be disapplied”.

This is in stark contrast to a claim by the government in the command paper it produced in its deal with the DUP.

The Safeguarding the Union deal states: “The important starting point is that the Windsor Framework applies only in respect of the trade in goods - the vast majority of public policy is entirely untouched by it”.

It claimed that “Article 2 of the Framework does not apply EU law or or ECJ jurisdiction” and only applies to rights set out in the Belfast Agreement.

Jim Allister said: “The much vaunted Donaldson Deal, based on the related Command Paper, accepted government assurances that, despite the plain words of Article 2 of the Protocol that the DUP is now implementing, the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights no longer applied in NI and thus the Legacy Act and other legislation was not subject to challenge on that basis.

“Today the High Court has ruled the opposite, citing Article 2 of the Protocol as a basis for ruling the key provisions of the legacy legislation must be disapplied.

“The real importance of this is not in respect of the Legacy Act, but, rather, the constitutional distinction now confirmed between GB and NI, with Northern Ireland on all such matters still held in subjection to EU law and rights under the DUP’s Protocol. This is the application of EU law in action.”

The UK government has been contacted for comment – and asked whether it can point to any court judgement which agrees with its view in the Safeguarding the Union command paper that the Windsor Framework applies only in respect of the trade in goods.