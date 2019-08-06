Leo Varadkar: I’m not offended by portraits of British monarchs

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is not offended by portraits of British monarchs hanging in Dublin Castle, as he reacted to a controversy over the removal of the Queen’s painting from Stormont House in Belfast.

Secretary of State Julian Smith last week ordered a review of the decision to take down royal portraits from the walls of the Northern Ireland Office building on the Stormont estate.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a visit to the re-furbished Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, followed by an engagement with business representatives from Chambers of Commerce North and South on Tuesday.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Mr Varadkar, who on Tuesday toured the Queen’s official residence in Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, said: “In relation the portraits, that is absolutely a matter for the Northern Ireland Office, not one for me to make any decisions on.

“The only thing I would say is that in Dublin Castle we do have portraits of British monarchs and we haven’t taken them down and they certainly don’t offend me.”

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson, who greeted Mr Varadkar as he arrived at Hillsborough Castle, welcomed his remarks on the portrait issue.

“I think what the taoiseach said represents the common sense approach that I believe most people in Northern Ireland feel, that there is no need to go tearing down portraits off a wall,” he said.

“I think it’s a tiny minority who make an issue out of this and we really need to get to a more sensible place.”