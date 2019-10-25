Leo Varadkar wants a united Ireland in his lifetime - but only if it respects Good Friday Agreement

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said he would like to see a united Ireland in his lifetime, but only in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement.

Asked if he would like to see a united Ireland on Irish radio station Today FM, he said: "I would, but only in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement so that is only in consent of the majority of people in Northern Ireland. That is really important stuff. Nobody should be forced into anything."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said he has a good relationship with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The pair had a "private one-on-one meeting" in Cheshire earlier this month in a last-ditch effort to break the Brexit deadlock.

"He is the guy you see... like he is personable, he's intelligent, he's witty - he is very normal.

"You can talk to him about stuff, you know. Some politicians are really hard to talk to... He's a little bit eccentric, a little bit alternative," he said.