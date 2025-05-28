An LGBT event in Lurgan Park is to go ahead this August - without the support of unionists on Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Organisers have applied to the Parades Commission for a parade through the town on 16 August with an estimated 150 participants and 150 supporters expected.

The planned use of Lurgan Park afterwards by revellers had caused some debate in the council chamber in recent weeks, but was passed in a vote on Tuesday night.

Concerns had been raised about whether participants might use council toilets which were contrary to their biological sex; A recent ruling by the Supreme Court was that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

An Alliance proposal to allow the Lurgan Park event was passed by 16 votes to 14 with the DUP and TUV voting against the move, while members of the UUP abstained.

A spokesperson for Lurgan Pride said the vote was a victory for Lurgan Pride "and for progressives everywhere".

It slammed the DUP and TUV for opposing the use of Lurgan Park, but said they were "defeated" at the full council meeting.

"After weeks of social media campaigning and press work, people power has prevailed!" it added.

Earlier this month, Armagh Banbridge And Craigavon TUV Councillor Ratcliffe raised concerns about the Lurgan Park event - noting that local authorities across Northern Ireland had abandoned single sex toilets.

He said: “Lurgan Pride have made no secret of their opposition to the Supreme Court’s ruling. In light of this, I have asked ABC Council to seek assurances that those using Lurgan Park for the event in August will respect single-sex facilities, particularly council-owned toilets."

The council said it has contacted the Equality Commission for guidance regarding the Supreme Court judgment.

Speaking after the council voted to approve the event, Mr Ratcliffe said: “The organisers of this event have openly opposed the Supreme Court ruling on biological sex. Opposing that in protest is one thing. It’s something I accept as part of a free society. But the council has a duty to uphold the law. And that means ensuring single-sex spaces are protected."

A TUV party spokesman reported that the Equality Impact Assessment for the event found no impact on people of different religious beliefs.

“But there are many people of faith — across all denominations — who object to the ideology of the LGBT movement on deeply held religious grounds," he said.

Alliance Lurgan Councillor Peter Lavery said he was "overjoyed" that his party's proposal to host Lurgan Pride in Lurgan Park was approved.

“The DUP and TUV’s campaign to exclude Lurgan Pride from accessing council facilities was shameful and discriminatory, and for the UUP to abstain on our proposal was particularly disappointing," he said.

“Pride events offer people the chance to celebrate who they are and how they love. Allowing access to Council facilities is the least we can do to recognise the valuable contribution LGBTQ+ citizens make to our borough."

Sinn Féin group leader on the council, Councillor Catherine Nelson, also welcomed the outcome.

“Despite obstructionist tactics from the DUP and TUV, legal advice was clear — there was no lawful reason to deny Lurgan Pride’s request to use the park," she said.