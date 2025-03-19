LGBT Pride stained glass window approved for Belfast City Hall

Belfast City Council has approved plans to build an LGBT Pride stained glass window in city hall.

The imposing grade A listed building in the heart of the city is to have one of its existing stained glass windows removed to make way for the new addition.

Moves approved by the city council’s planning committee show that a decorative window towards the rear of the building will be dropped to make way for the LGBT-themed feature.

The council doesn’t have an exact design for the window lined up yet, and plans approved on Tuesday night (18th) didn’t give any indication of costs.

But it was stated the new addition will “depict the Pride parade as well as local figures and landmarks relating to Belfast’s LGBTQ+ history”.

“The new stained glass window is to be cut, painted, constructed, weather-proofed and installed using traditional techniques, in keeping with the other stained glass within the area,” states an analysis by a planning official.

“There will be minimal impact on the existing structure.”

Stormont’s Historic Environment Decision, which oversees listed buildings across the province, were stated to be ‘content in principle’ with the installation of the LGBT stained glass window, but asked that the old one be kept intact and stored carefully for any potential future use on the city hall estate.

The entrance to Belfast City Hall.

The building is home to a host of stained glass windows, some dating back as far as city hall’s opening in 1906.

Most of its historic decorative windows are located on its first floor and feature monarchs, coats of arms and members of the gentry, while the ground level decorations have been added more recently and celebrate people, organisations or events that have contributed to the life of Belfast.

They include markers to the RUC, the British Army, and the women of Belfast – the latter of which was unveiled for International Women’s Day in 2016, and features events such as a mill workers’ strike in 1911.

Other windows added over the last 20 years include markers to Northern Irish people who fought fascism in the Spanish Civil War of the 1930s, a 1907 dockers’ strike, a window featuring Celtic myths and legends, and one celebrating the centenary of city hall itself.