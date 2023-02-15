Live Blog: Scottish First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon set to resign after eight years : As it happens
The BBC has reported that Nicola Sturgeon will stand down as First Minister of Scotland
Live updates.
Refresh to see new content
Nicola Sturgeon to resign in hastily arranged press conference, BBC reports
Key Events
- The First Minister will speak at a hastily arranged press conference from her residence at Bute House in Edinburgh at 11am
Nicola Sturgeon’s historic career as First Minister will be remembered for the fight for Scottish independence and tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.
She will leave office as the longest-serving and first female First Minister since the creation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.
Ms Sturgeon joined the Scottish National Party at the age of 16 and rose through the ranks to take top billing after Alex Salmond stood down following the defeat in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and was voted in as First Minister days later.
SNP MP Stewart McDonald described Nicola Sturgeon as “the finest public servant of the devolution age” amid reports of her expected departure as Scottish First Minister.
“Nicola Sturgeon is the finest public servant of the devolution age,” the MP for Glasgow South tweeted, sharing a photograph of himself with Ms Sturgeon.
“Her public service, personal resilience and commitment to Scotland is unmatched, and she has served our party unlike anyone else. She will be an enormous loss as First Minister and SNP leader. Thank you!”
Alison Thewliss, the SNP MP for Glasgow Central and the party’s home affairs spokesperson, said she was “gutted” at news of Nicola Sturgeon’s impending resignation.
She tweeted: “Absolutely gutted about this. Nicola has been an incredible leader.”