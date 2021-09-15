LIVE: DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson lays out for Lords his fears for future of NI thanks to the Brexit protocol

Sir Jeffrey via videolink today

Sir Jeffrey began by saying that “whilst there is strong rhetorical support for the union from the UK government at times that doesn’t always follow through in practice; there is no doubt that the NI Protocol and its inclusion in the EU withdrawal agreement has created a major concern for us in terms of our constitutional and economic relationship with the rest of the UK”

Asked whether he thinks the UK government tends to forget about Northern Ireland because its government is devolved, Sir Jeffrey pointed out that he thinks the opposite is sometimes true, saying: “There is a tendency for the UK government to step in and legislate on issues... I’m not a big fan of this idea that you devolve powers and then periodically intervene and legislate over the heads of the NI Assemble and Executive.”

This is a reference in particular to the issue of abortion, which saw the Tory government impose a new much-liberalised law on the Province from Westminster.

He went on to set out his specific legal objections to the protocol.

“The NI protocol, in my opinion and in the opinion of the High Court in Belfast, alters the constitutional status of NI within the UK.

“The most fundamental piece of law in terms of NI’s place in the union is of course the act of union itself, and recently the high court ruled in a landmark case that the EU withdrawal agreement and NI protocol that’s an integral part of that agreement, repeals key elements of Article 6 of the Act of Union.”

Article 6 of that treaty of 1800 AD states as follows:

“Subjects of Great Britain and Ireland to be on same footing from 1 Jan. 1801.

“That it be the sixth article of union, that his Majesty’s subjects of Great Britain and Ireland shall, from and after the first day of January, one thousand eight hundred and one, be entitled to the same privileges, and be on the same footing as to encouragements and bounties on the like articles, being the growth, produce, or manufacture of either country respectively, and generally in respect of trade and navigation in all ports and places in the united kingdom and its dependencies; and that in all treaties made by his Majesty, his heirs, and successors, with any foreign power, his Majesty’s subjects of Ireland shall have same the privileges, and be on the same footing as his Majesty’s subjects of Great Britain.”

He also made reference to the section of the 1998 Belfast Agreement which says “it would be wrong to make any change in the status of Northern Ireland save with the consent of a majority of its people”.

Sir Jeffrey said “the consent of the people of NI has not been sought for amending Article 6 [which has led to] the absurd situation where NI companies are being told goods or component parts being sent from their supplier in GB to the company in NI are in customs, and are sitting in customs for weeks on end!”

As a result “many companies in Britain are now saying it’s not worth doing business in NI – it’s just too much hassle”.

But whilst he complained of the rupturing of ties between NI and GB, Sir Jeffrey also said that he favours closer ties with the Republic of Ireland in certain respects too.

The British-Irish Council for example was set up by the 1998 Agrement.

Whilst it does not directly give the Dublin government influence over policy in Northern Ireland, the council give it a guarantee of a forum for discussing issues of mutual interest with the UK government.

Specifically, the council says it exists to “promote the harmonious and mutually beneficial development of the totality of relationships among the peoples of these islands”.

It is made up of representatives of the Irish and UK governments, plus Northern Ireland Executive, and governments of Scotland, Wales, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, and Jersey.

It holds two main meetings per year, and Sir Jeffrey said yesterday that “I’d like to see it meet more often... there is much wider scope for co-operation”.

Sir Jeffrey also made reference to the New Decade New Approach Agreement of January 2020, which was a deal between Sinn Fein and the DUP to revive Stormont.

The deal had included this: “Legislation to create a Commissioner to recognise, support, protect and enhance the development of the Irish language in Northern Ireland and to provide official recognition of the status of the Irish Language in Northern Ireland.”

The London Tory government has since said that it is prepared to step in an impose a new Irish langauge law on Northern Ireland, rather than waiting for it to be drawn up by Stormont.

“It is not a matter for the UK government to legislate upon”, he said.

“Yet that is precisely what they’re going to do.

“[There is an area] where the UK government has a responsibility, and that’s in relation to trade between GB and NI.

“And it did say, and gave a commitment in New Decade New Approach, that it would legislate to restore NI’s place within the UK internal market.

“And yet the government has shown a powerful reluctance to do this.

“There’s almost a cherry picking of issues. I think this is harmful to political stability in NI.”

Sir Jeffrey was also quizzed on Northern Ireland’s rickety form of government, which has been dominated by logjams and impasses over much of the last decade.

He said the devolved government “has functioned quite well” over the last 18 months on the issue of Covid.

But he added: “I think that we do need to look at reform in the medium to long term of those institutions.

“Personally I’d like to see NI move towards a voluntary coalition style of government where we reach a level of political maturity that after an election parties get together and decide who wants to be in the government, agree a programme for government, and go forward on a voluntary coalition basis.”

He said trying to govern Northern Ireland right now is “akin to having a government of national unity in the UK involving the LibDems, Conservative Party, SNP and Labour Party; you can just begin to imagine how difficult it would be to devise a programme of government under those circumstances”.

He said the fact that London tends to take devolved decisions over the heads of NI politicians means devolution “needs to be underpinnedand maybe we need to look at how we can build in stronger safeguards for hte devolved administraytions in protecting their legislative rights”.

He also suggested that convening a “constitutional convention” to look at the nature of the Union at large may be a good idea.

But he insisted all other reforms are “secondary” to dealing with the Protocol, and that restoring NI’s place in the union “is the wish of the majority in NI”.

If not, “I fear for the stability” of the Province, he said.

“The goods that flow across the Irish border represent a tiny, tiny proportion of overall EU trade.

“The risk to the EU single market is miniscule. And yet the EU has brought forward this sledgehammer, if I may use that description [for] the protocol to crack what is effectively a nut – a tiny amount of trade.

“We don’t want a hard border on the island any more than we want a border in the Irish Sea.

“[But] if its possible to do it with the movement of people, why on Earth is it not possible to do it with the movement of goods?

“It has the potential to drag us backwards.

“And if the EU in particular are serious about protecting he agreements, about protecting political stability in NI, I think they need to – if I may say so – rise above their sense of regret (I’ll put it no stronger than that) that the UK has left the EU and stop using Northern Ireland as a political football. “It is a dangerous game.

“The delicate constititional balance... is too fragile.

“Peace and prosperity are twins. If we are to build the peace process in NI prosperity is part of that.

“And right now our economy is being harmed by this protocol.”

The evidence session has now concluded.

