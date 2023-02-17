When asked about whether a deal on the protocol had been done, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “I believe that very, very significant progress has been made and I believe that a deal is absolutely possible, and absolutely necessary.”

“I think the British Prime Minister is here to see what everybody thinks and to listen to all perspectives,” she said after meeting with Rishi Sunak on the outskirts of Belfast.

“The DUP talk about their tests. But, you know, there’s one bigger test for everyone. And that’s the test of what people expect.

“There will be a test for everyone. The test will be are you prepared to govern? Are you prepared to share power on the basis of equality? And everybody concerned is going to face that test, we believe, fairly soon.”

She added: “It was a very constructive meeting and it was my first occasion to meet the Prime Minister, but I look forward to many further engagements with him.”

“He accepts that the core of the protocol has worked and he has expressed the need to negotiate and to figure out how to resolve those parts that need a smoother application, or, as he put it, ‘the parts that weren’t working’.