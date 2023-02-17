Live: Rishi Sunak meets Stormont leaders over Northern Ireland Protocol - DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said progress has been made
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding talks with Stormont leaders as speculation mounts that a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol could be close
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Northern Ireland for talks with Stormont party leaders
- SDLP leader @columeastwood says the PM didn’t give any detail of a potential deal on the Protocol.
- After meeting with the Prime Minister, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said details on a potential deal were not outlined.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson added: “If and when a final agreement is reached, we will want to carefully consider the detail of that agreement and decide if the agreement does in fact meet our seven tests. We’ve been very clear with the Prime Minister that those seven tasks remain the basis upon which we will judge any agreement.
“I’ve indicated to the Prime Minister that it is fundamentally important that he agrees the right deal.
“I want to hear that Brussels will stretch itself to recognise the concerns that we have as unionists and that this process will correct the wrongs of the last negotiations.
“I do not believe that anyone should be led by a calendar. What is fundamentally and most important here is getting it right. That must be the ultimate goal. That is our goal. That’s what we’re committed to – getting this right and getting it done.
“We will keep working at this until we’ve got to the place where we can say that an outcome meets our seven tests and enables us to move towards the restoration of the political institutions here in Northern Ireland, which remains our objective.”
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said progress has been made across a range of areas but further work is required before a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol is struck.
Speaking after a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he said the negotiations should be led by getting it right and not by timelines.
“Clearly this is a big moment, the next generation of Northern Ireland and its people requires us all, I think, collectively to use our best efforts – particularly the Prime Minister and the European Commission president – to get these issues resolved and to get to a place where the political institutions can be restored,” he said.
“The decisions that will be taken by the Prime Minister and by the European Commission will either consign Northern Ireland to more division or they will clear a path towards healing and to the restoration of the political institutions.
“Over the last 48 hours we’ve been engaging with officials and met the Prime Minister last evening and this morning.
“We have not yet seen the final text of an agreement, clearly there will be further discussions between the UK Government and the European Union but I think it is safe to say that progress has been made across a range of areas, but there are still some areas where further work is required.”
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he has had a “constructive meeting” with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Following their talks in Brussels. Mr Cleverly tweeted: “We discussed the work ongoing between the UK and EU to find a solution on the NI Protocol. Intensive work continues.”
Mr Sefcovic said there had been “constructive engagement” and that “good progress” had been made.
“The shared objective clear: joint solutions, responding to the everyday concerns of people in NI. Hard work continues,” he tweeted.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has left the Culloden Hotel on the outskirts of Belfast following meetings with the Stormont parties about a prospective deal with Brussels on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Labour will offer Rishi Sunak the additional votes he needs to get a Northern Ireland Protocol deal through Parliament, the shadow justice secretary has said.
Steve Reed told reporters: “We’ll wait and see what the Government is coming forward with. It’s very important for everybody in the United Kingdom that this problem is resolved. It’s a problem that is of this Government’s own making, of course.”
He added: “Labour wants this problem fixed, so we are prepared to give Rishi Sunak the additional votes he needs to get this through Parliament and it’s important that the Prime Minister works with the Labour Party rather than listen to the extremists in his own ranks who do not want to resolve this problem that has caused a division inside our United Kingdom.”
On the Bill of Rights, Mr Reed warned: “We have got the Prime Minister today in Northern Ireland, we hope with a deal to resolve the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.
“What we do not want to happen is that that selfsame Prime Minister then rips up the Human Rights Act, which underpins the Good Friday Agreement, because if he puts peace in Northern Ireland in peril in that way that is an act of unforgivable irresponsibility for which you would never be forgiven.”
When asked about whether a deal on the protocol had been done, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “I believe that very, very significant progress has been made and I believe that a deal is absolutely possible, and absolutely necessary.”
“I think the British Prime Minister is here to see what everybody thinks and to listen to all perspectives,” she said after meeting with Rishi Sunak on the outskirts of Belfast.
“The DUP talk about their tests. But, you know, there’s one bigger test for everyone. And that’s the test of what people expect.
“There will be a test for everyone. The test will be are you prepared to govern? Are you prepared to share power on the basis of equality? And everybody concerned is going to face that test, we believe, fairly soon.”
She added: “It was a very constructive meeting and it was my first occasion to meet the Prime Minister, but I look forward to many further engagements with him.”
“He accepts that the core of the protocol has worked and he has expressed the need to negotiate and to figure out how to resolve those parts that need a smoother application, or, as he put it, ‘the parts that weren’t working’.
“There’s no doubt, the protocol is a consequence of Brexit and the protocol is necessary, and the Prime Minister is in absolutely no doubt of that.”
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said that indications of progress on the Northern Ireland Protocol was heartening.
“It’s clear now that significant progress has been made and we’re very heartened by that,” she said after meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
“We now want to see a speedy conclusion of matters and, above all else, we want to see the institutions restored, government restored here in the North.
“The bottom line is that we have to ensure that any deal provides for ongoing access to the European single market, no hardening of the border on the island of Ireland and a protection of the Good Friday Agreement in all of its parts.
“Those are the core elements and aspects that need to be protected. But it seems to us that it’s very much game on.
“We’re very heartened by that, we’re very conscious that a deal can be done, should now be concluded speedily, we hope that that will be the case. Then it’s a matter for everyone, for each of the political parties to step up, get back to work and deliver for people here.”
She added: “I think we’ve all seen in recent weeks certainly an upping of the pace of political engagement and activity. That, to our mind, is a very, very positive thing. It’s absolutely necessary that there is intensive goodwill, good faith work done between the parties.”