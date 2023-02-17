Live: Rishi Sunak meets Stormont leaders over Northern Ireland Protocol - news as it happens
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding talks with Stormont leaders as speculation mounts that a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol could be close
Live updates.
Refresh the page for latest news
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Northern Ireland for talks with Stormont party leaders
Key Events
- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding talks with Stormont leaders as speculation mounts that a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol could be close.
- SDLP leader @columeastwood says the PM didn’t give any detail of a potential deal on the Protocol.
- After meeting with the Prime Minister, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said details on a potential deal were not outlined.
- Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said that indications of progress on the Northern Ireland Protocol was heartening.
Labour will offer Rishi Sunak the additional votes he needs to get a Northern Ireland Protocol deal through Parliament, the shadow justice secretary has said.
Steve Reed told reporters: “We’ll wait and see what the Government is coming forward with. It’s very important for everybody in the United Kingdom that this problem is resolved. It’s a problem that is of this Government’s own making, of course.”
He added: “Labour wants this problem fixed, so we are prepared to give Rishi Sunak the additional votes he needs to get this through Parliament and it’s important that the Prime Minister works with the Labour Party rather than listen to the extremists in his own ranks who do not want to resolve this problem that has caused a division inside our United Kingdom.”
On the Bill of Rights, Mr Reed warned: “We have got the Prime Minister today in Northern Ireland, we hope with a deal to resolve the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.
“What we do not want to happen is that that selfsame Prime Minister then rips up the Human Rights Act, which underpins the Good Friday Agreement, because if he puts peace in Northern Ireland in peril in that way that is an act of unforgivable irresponsibility for which you would never be forgiven.”
When asked about whether a deal on the protocol had been done, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “I believe that very, very significant progress has been made and I believe that a deal is absolutely possible, and absolutely necessary.”
“I think the British Prime Minister is here to see what everybody thinks and to listen to all perspectives,” she said after meeting with Rishi Sunak on the outskirts of Belfast.
“The DUP talk about their tests. But, you know, there’s one bigger test for everyone. And that’s the test of what people expect.
“There will be a test for everyone. The test will be are you prepared to govern? Are you prepared to share power on the basis of equality? And everybody concerned is going to face that test, we believe, fairly soon.”
She added: “It was a very constructive meeting and it was my first occasion to meet the Prime Minister, but I look forward to many further engagements with him.”
“He accepts that the core of the protocol has worked and he has expressed the need to negotiate and to figure out how to resolve those parts that need a smoother application, or, as he put it, ‘the parts that weren’t working’.
“There’s no doubt, the protocol is a consequence of Brexit and the protocol is necessary, and the Prime Minister is in absolutely no doubt of that.”
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said that indications of progress on the Northern Ireland Protocol was heartening.
“It’s clear now that significant progress has been made and we’re very heartened by that,” she said after meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
“We now want to see a speedy conclusion of matters and, above all else, we want to see the institutions restored, government restored here in the North.
“The bottom line is that we have to ensure that any deal provides for ongoing access to the European single market, no hardening of the border on the island of Ireland and a protection of the Good Friday Agreement in all of its parts.
“Those are the core elements and aspects that need to be protected. But it seems to us that it’s very much game on.
“We’re very heartened by that, we’re very conscious that a deal can be done, should now be concluded speedily, we hope that that will be the case. Then it’s a matter for everyone, for each of the political parties to step up, get back to work and deliver for people here.”
She added: “I think we’ve all seen in recent weeks certainly an upping of the pace of political engagement and activity. That, to our mind, is a very, very positive thing. It’s absolutely necessary that there is intensive goodwill, good faith work done between the parties.”
UUP leader Doug Beattie said that Rishi Sunak claimed there was a way to go yet on the Northern Ireland Protocol deal.
“I will take what he said to me, he said ‘there’s a way to go yet’, is what he said, his words,” he told reporters.
“That doesn’t mean that things won’t move quickly, that he did say there’s a way to go yet, so that tells me that a deal has not been finalised.”
He added: “Really, all he said was things are moving quicker than he probably anticipated them actually moving.
“But when he says there’s still some way to go, that sort of tells me that we could be talking next week, that doesn’t mean it will be next week, it could be the week after.
“I think some things that were sticking points may have been fixed quicker than they probably thought they were going to be fixed, and, therefore, where they thought they may have had a long protracted discussion about something, I think it resolved itself quite quickly. So, I think that’s what he’s really talking about.”