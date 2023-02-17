Live: Rishi Sunak reiterated that “there isn’t a deal” with the EU to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, but said there is “an understanding of what needs to be done”.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has held talks with Stormont leaders as speculation mounts that a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol could be close
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Northern Ireland for talks with Stormont party leaders
- Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was “hopeful” an agreement between the EU and UK could be reached.
- Labour will offer Rishi Sunak the additional votes he needs to get a Northern Ireland Protocol deal through Parliament, the shadow justice secretary has said.
- SDLP leader @columeastwood says the PM didn’t give any detail of a potential deal on the Protocol.
- After meeting with the Prime Minister, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said details on a potential deal were not outlined.
- Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said that indications of progress on the Northern Ireland Protocol was heartening.
Next generation in Northern Ireland depends on outcome of protocol negotiations - time for “Brussels to stretch itself”– DUP
Rishi Sunak has said the UK bringing its biggest delegation ever to the Munich security conference “absolutely” reflects the country’s desire to be outward-looking.
Speaking in a Q&A after his speech, the Prime Minister said: “I’m told that this is the biggest delegation that we’ve had.”
Asked if this reflects a change in tone, Mr Sunak said: “Absolutely.
“I think there’s this idea that was put to me earlier by someone that somehow just because we left the EU that should be interpreted as the UK turning in on itself.
“Nothing could be further from the truth. The UK has always been an outward-looking country and we are committed to continuing and doubling down on that.”
The UK wishes to have a “positive constructive relationship” with Europe, Rishi Sunak has said.
Speaking in a Q&A after his speech to the Munich security conference, the Prime Minister said: “The UK may have left the European Union. It didn’t leave Europe. We are a European nation. I talked in my speech about our commitment to European security.
“Of course, we want to have a positive constructive relationship with our European partners, neighbours, allies, individually, but also with the EU.”
He said that desire was evident in the response to the Ukraine war, sanctions against Russia, illegal migration and energy security.
“Those are some of the very real practical things that we are currently engaged on. That’s, I think, a sign of progress and a welcome and positive development.”
Rishi Sunak reiterated that “there isn’t a deal” with the EU to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, but said there is “an understanding of what needs to be done”.
Speaking in a Q&A after his speech to the Munich security conference, the Prime Minister said: “There are real issues that need resolving. The way that the protocol has been implemented, it’s causing very real challenges for families, for people, for businesses on the ground.
“We’re engaging in those conversations with the European Union all the time and we have been for a while, but what I’d say is there is still work to do.
“There are still challenges to work through. We have not resolved all these issues. No, there isn’t a deal that has been done, there is an understanding of what needs to be done.”
Mr Sunak added that “we’re working through (the issues) hard and we will work through them intensely with the EU, but we are by no means done.”
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed his hope for a positive outcome to negotiations between the UK and EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Mr Varadkar had a phone conversation with the President of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, on Saturday ahead of her meeting with Rishi Sunak.
An Irish Government spokesperson said Ms von der Leyen briefed the Taoiseach on the negotiations.
The spokesperson said the Taoiseach expressed his strong wish to see a “positive outcome that provides a new foundation for relations between the EU and the UK”.
The statement continued: “Most importantly, he hoped for an agreement that can pave the way for restoration of the institutions under the Good Friday Agreement.
“They agreed to stay in close touch in coming days as matters progress.”
Sunak to push for Northern Ireland Protocol deal with EU leaders
Rishi Sunak is to hold talks with European leaders in a bid to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, despite reservations among Eurosceptic Tory backbenchers.
Rishi Sunak has boarded his flight from Stansted to Germany to attend the Munich security conference.
The Prime Minister will give a speech and meet with a number of world leaders while at the summit.
He is also expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on the fringes to talk about a deal to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Rishi Sunak said he had set himself tests on any potential agreement with Brussels on the Northern Ireland Protocol, including “crucially” addressing the “democratic deficit” in the Brexit deal.
He made the comments when broadcasters put to him that DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had said the European Union needed to “stretch itself to achieve a deal”.
Asked whether he agreed, the Prime Minister, speaking in No 10 on Friday, said: “The tests I’ve set myself is that we protect Northern Ireland’s place in our internal market, that we protect the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, that we resolve the practical issues that the protocol is causing families and businesses in the Northern Ireland.
“And crucially that we address the democratic deficit.
“Those are the issues that we need to work through and that’s what my ministerial colleagues and I will be talking to the EU about.”
Rishi Sunak has said “there is work to do” and “we have not got a deal yet” when asked if he was confident he would get there.
The Prime Minister told broadcasters in Downing Street: “As I said there’s work to do and we have not got a deal yet.
“That’s why both the Foreign Secretary and I, but also the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will continue talking to the European Union to try and find solutions to protect Northern Ireland’s place in our internal market and the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, resolve the practical issues and address the democratic deficit.”
Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said “there’s a window of opportunity” in the next few weeks to reach a deal on the protocol.
“When windows of opportunity disappear, sometimes they don’t reappear for quite some time. So I really hope that everyone in Ireland and Europe, in Britain and in Northern Ireland will seize this opportunity if it arises,” the Taoiseach said.
He added that he is due to speak with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the weekend, and spoke with some of the Northern Ireland parties on Thursday night and on Friday.
“One of the things we have agreed is not to go into any of the details of what might be agreed, because I think part of the reason why we’ve managed to get to this point, why trust and confidence has been built up, is that this whole process has been confidential and private over the last couple of months.
“That has helped us to get to this point where there is this window of opportunity to have an agreement on the protocol; to put relations between Ireland and Britain and Europe back on a very positive footing; and most of all, that amazing prize that is now tantalisingly close, to get the Assembly, the Executive, the government in Northern Ireland back up and running, the Good Friday Agreement working as it was intended.”