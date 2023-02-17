Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said “there’s a window of opportunity” in the next few weeks to reach a deal on the protocol.

“When windows of opportunity disappear, sometimes they don’t reappear for quite some time. So I really hope that everyone in Ireland and Europe, in Britain and in Northern Ireland will seize this opportunity if it arises,” the Taoiseach said.

He added that he is due to speak with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the weekend, and spoke with some of the Northern Ireland parties on Thursday night and on Friday.

“One of the things we have agreed is not to go into any of the details of what might be agreed, because I think part of the reason why we’ve managed to get to this point, why trust and confidence has been built up, is that this whole process has been confidential and private over the last couple of months.