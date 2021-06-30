LiveLIVE UPDATES: Brexit NI - Judge completely throws out attempts to have NI Protocol ruled unlawful
A judicial review of the Northern Ireland Protocol has been completely rejected by the High Court in Belfast.
Last updated: Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 12:48
- Mr. Justice Colton made the following rulings:
- NI Protocol conflicts with Acts of Union 1800 but is not unlawful
- Withdrawal Agreement/NI Protocol supersedes Acts of Union 1800
- NI Protocol does not breach 1998 Belfast Agreement
- NI Protocol does not breach human rights
Legal challenges against the lawfulness of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol have been dismissed by a High Court judge in Belfast - writes David Young, Jonathan McCambridge and Rebecca Black, PA.
Mr Justice Colton rejected arguments that the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements breached the terms of the 1800 Acts of Union and the 1998 legislation that underpins the Good Friday Peace Agreement.
In a lengthy judgment, the judge agreed with the applicants’ contention that the Brexit Withdrawal Act, in which the Protocol is enshrined, conflicted with the 1800 Acts of Union.
But he ruled that both were constitutional legislation and said that the Withdrawal Act, which was expressly agreed by Parliament, effectively overrode the provisions of the 200-year old law.
The judge also dismissed the arguments put forward by the applicants that the Protocol breaches key provisions of the 1998 Northern Ireland Act, in particular related to the consent mechanisms contained in the law that flowed from the historic peace deal of 23 years ago.
He ruled the Protocol did not breach articles 1 and 42 of the Act.
The judge also refused the judicial review ground that Northern Ireland citizens’ human rights are being breached by being unable to influence the EU laws that apply in the region, by not being able to elect MEPs to the European Parliament.
He also rejected the argument that the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol breach EU law.
The lead judicial review case was pursued in the names of unionists and Brexiteers from across the UK, including former DUP leader Arlene Foster, former UUP leader Steve Aiken, TUV leader Jim Allister, Belfast Agreement architect Lord Trimble, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Hoey.
An adjoined case was taken by Belfast pastor Clifford Peebles.
Both were dismissed by the judge in Belfast on Wednesday.
Judicial review outcome expected within next few minutes
TUV leader and MLA, Jim Allister, Baroness Hoey and former Brexit party MEP, Ben Habib have arrived at the High Court in Belfast where they will learn the outcome of their judicial review of the NI Protocol.
The judicial review was launched in the name of unionists from across the UK, including former DUP leader Arlene Foster, former UUP leader Steve Aiken, TUV leader Jim Allister, Belfast Agreement architect Lord Trimble, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Hoey.
The Protocol is part of the Brexit deal and is deeply unpopular with unionists as it creates a trade border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and means EU rules governing trade in goods still apply in Northern Ireland.