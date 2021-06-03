LIVE UPDATES: DUP in crisis - New First Minister contender Paul Givan addresses anger at email sent by Jim Wells to party members
The frontrunner to replace Arlene Foster as First Minister, Paul Givan, MLA, has said an email sent by DUP MLA, Jim Wells, to members of the DUP was not sent with the consent of new leader, Edwin Poots, MLA.
Last updated: Thursday, 03 June, 2021, 10:32
Mr. Wells confirmed to BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster, Stephen Nolan, that he had sent an email but contested how it was being characterised.
It is alleged the email sent by Mr. Wells to members of the DUP south Down association said they “must” support new leader Edwin Poots.
Several members of the association have threatened to resign as the result of the email.
Appearing on Good Morning Ulster on BBC Radio Ulster on Thursday morning, Paul Givan said new leader, Edwin Poots, had not given his consent for the email to be sent.