Two outgoing DUP ministers, Peter Weir, MLA (Education) and Diane Dodds, MLA (Economy) have accused new leader, Edwin Poots, of not trying to heal the divides within the party.

The DUP has been crisis since Mr. Poots was confirmed as the person who would succeed Arlene Foster as leader little under two weeks ago.

There have been several resignations from the party as a result.

Reacting to the news that he is to be replaced as Education Minister, Peter Weir tweeted: “There are some great appointments but disappointed to leave education, and in the balance of appointments it is sad there is little sign of healing or reaching out.”

Both Mr. Weir and Mrs. Dodds are close allies of outgoing leader Arlene Foster and it is believed both voted for Sir. Jeffrey Donaldson when electing a new leader last month.

Mrs. Dodds tweeted: “It is regrettable however that the new team announced today does not match the rhetoric about healing and bringing the party together.”