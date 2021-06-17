DUP MPs and peers have written to newly elected leader, Edwin Poots, demanding emergency meeting and pause nomination of Paul Givan to replace Arlene Foster as First Minister.

The story was broken by BBC News NI Political Editor, Enda McClafferty on The Stephen Nolan Show on Thursday morning.

The letter addressed to Mr. Poots, was, according to the BBC, signed by DUP MPs Sir. Geoffrey Donaldson; Carla Lockhart; Gavin Robinson; Sammy Wilson; Gregory Campbell; Jim Shannon; Paul Girvan and DUP members in the House of Lords Lord Browne; Lord Hay; Lord McCrea; Lord Dodds and Lord Morrow.

The email sent by DUP MPs and peers to Mr Poots reads: “We note the announcement made by the Secretary of State in the early hours of this morning that both you and the Sinn Fein leadership have agreed to nominate a First Minister and deputy First Minister on the basis that Westminster will legislate on the Irish language and other matters if the Assembly fails to do so by October. We are also in receipt of your email this morning regarding this agreement.

“We are very concerned about this development and therefore, are urgently requesting that you meet with us as DUP Members of Parliament and peers to explain the basis of your agreement with the Secretary of State and Sinn Fein before any further steps are taken in this process, including the nomination of a First Minister. Assuming you will have prior consultation with your Assembly Group, we would be happy to join this meeting.

“You have often spoken of the need for accountability and transparency within our party and it is now essential that you consult with us as representatives of the people of Northern Ireland before you proceed further. We look forward to hearing from you thereto.”

The extraordinary move came after new DUP leader Edwin Poots wrote to party officials informing them of his plans to proceed with the nomination of Paul Givan, MLA, as First Minister.

Mr. Poots sent the email after the Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, said the government would introduce Irish language legislation before the end of the year if the Stormont Assembly fails to do so.

It has also emerged that Mr. Poots did not consult with DUP officers before deciding to proceed with Paul Givan’s nomination later today.