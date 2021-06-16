LIVE UPDATES: Ian Paisley tells man who negotiated NI Protocol that Unionists feel ‘betrayed’ by it

DUP MP Ian Paisley told Brexit minister Lord Frost that unionist people feel “betrayed” by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He added: “You will know that the business community, they feel at best hamstrung, and you will know that there has been community unrest.

“I would like to understand what is the Government’s current objective?”

Lord Frost responded: “Our wish is that we need to find agreed solutions which enable the protocol to operate in a way that is consistent with the Good Friday Agreement in all its dimensions, so east-west as well as north-south.

“If we can’t do that, and at the moment we aren’t making a lot of progress then all options are on the table for what happens next, but obviously we would rather find agreed solutions.”

Lord Frost also told MPs he sensed that there had been a “slight misunderstanding” within the EU over the constitutional position of Northern Ireland for some time.

It followed reports that French president Emmanuel Macron had said to Boris Johnson at the G7 summit that Northern Ireland was not part of the UK.

DUP MP Ian Paisley asked Lord Frost: “One of the other partners to this at the weekend didn’t seem to understand that Northern Ireland was actually part of the United Kingdom, namely Monsieur Macron in his comments about the constitutional position of Northern Ireland.

“If one of the other partners who has signed up to the protocol doesn’t understand that Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, does that give you opportunity to move on this as well?”

Lord Frost responded: “I think we’ve sensed that this sort of slight misunderstanding about the status of Northern Ireland has been around for some time, possibly quite a long time.