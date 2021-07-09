Lord Frost, the man who, along with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, negotiated and signed up to the Northern Ireland Protocol, is in Stormont today where he faces questions from MLAs who sit on the Executive Office committee.

The Chair of the Executive Office committee, Colin McGrath, SDLP MLA, asked Lord Frost “If your deal is so shoddy why did you negotiate it?”.

To which Lord Frost replied: “The underlying issue is the way it is being implemented at the moment doesn’t reflect the balance we believed we agreed.