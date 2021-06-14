Arlene Foster told the Northern Ireland Assembly: “This will be my last speech in this forum, but I very much plan to continue to speak up on behalf of women in public life, as well as our children, by seeking better protections for everyone on social media.

“When I was at school bullying occurred but, when children stepped off the bus, their home could be a safe haven. Today, our young people have no escape, the bullies are following them right into their bedroom. We must act.

“Suffice to say, just like all politicians who resign, I will now spend more time with my family. So my lovely mum, my darling husband and my three beloved children will see more of me – whether they like it or not.

“It’s just as well, Mr Speaker, I am such a good daughter, wife and mother. Those of us in public life know that we cannot fully function without the support of our loved ones and I’ve had that support in abundance.

“I wish my successors as party leader and First Minister well, and I want to thank politicians from across the political spectrum for their good wishes.

“I’ve been overwhelmed – even some in the naughty corner found something good to say. If only you had said all those nice things a few years ago, it would have saved us all time.”

Arlene Foster said she believes strongly “in the good sense of the people of Northern Ireland to continue to recognise the value of our place within the United Kingdom”.

“A UK that has helped see us through the worst ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, with unprecedented financial support.