The Speaker, Alex Maskey, MLA, asked TUV leader, Jim Allister, MLA, to "take his seat" during his tribute to former First Minister, Arlene Foster.
Last updated: Monday, 14 June, 2021, 13:16
TUV leader and MLA, Jim Allister, was asked to “take his seat” during his tribute to the former First Minister for Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster,
In his statement, Mr. Allister praised Mrs. Foster and described the way in which she was removed as both leader and subsequently, First Minister, “dishonourable”.
Mr. Allister also raged against Sinn Fein who have the power to block the DUP’s decision to put forward, Paul Givan, as the individual it would like to see succeed Arlene Foster.
Speaker Alex Maskey asked Mr. Allister to take his seat telling him it was not in keeping with the tone of the discussion,
Sinn Fein accuses DUP of ‘broken commitments'
Ahead of the Assembly sitting, Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy said the new DUP leadership have failed to give any assurances that they will honour their commitments to legislate on Irish language.
Mr Murphy said the DUP’s “broken commitments” have “undermined seriously the ability to do power-sharing”.
He said Sinn Fein has told the UK and Irish Governments that it has “run out of road” in its efforts to secure assurances from the DUP on the Irish language issue.
“We want to see resolution to this,” he said.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to achieve over the last number of days and weeks.
“We still want to see resolution to all of this, but we have to talk to both Governments, who are co-guarantors of this agreement, and make them very much aware of the situation where a central partner that we have in Government is no longer prepared to honour the commitments that they give all of us, including both Governments, in January last year.”
Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said power-sharing in Stormont cannot be built on “broken promises”.
Speaking about restoring the Northern Ireland Assembly, she said: “We stood in this chamber and made our commitments to working together, that it was very much a day of hope, that we needed to deliver on power-sharing.
“It needs to be about tackling waiting lists and reforming our health service.
“You cannot build power-sharing on broken promises.
“You must deliver upon agreements that have been made. I’m committed to that, I hope others are committed to doing that.
“Arlene, every best wish for the future and I hope you get some special time with your family.”
Ms O’Neill added: “Being in public life, as we all know, isn’t an easy job. It can very challenging and there are many highs and many low.
“For a female in public life it is even more challenging. Sacrifices are made and we have to deal with the additional burden of misogyny that exists.
“If there is one thing we have done well together, it is highlight that on numerous occasions.”
Arlene Foster said relations between the UK and Ireland and the UK and EU are “out of balance”.
“An imbalance created by the (Northern Ireland) Protocol,” she said. “It is not a real partnership. An imbalance and an instability is built in that will fester and deteriorate.
“If Brussels continues to think the protocol is enough, they are in denial.
“Imbalance and instability in the context of Northern Ireland is a truly dangerous cocktail.
“Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom and needs to be treated as such.”
Arlene Foster concluded by saying that “strong, functioning and successful devolution” is vital to a successful Northern Ireland.
“Our Lord taught the parable of the Good Samaritan. I’m sure we have all heard it, but remember two people passed by. They closed their eyes to the injured Jewish man.
“I haven’t always made the right calls. None of us are perfect but at the end of the parable our Lord asks ‘Who is your neighbour?’ – the one who stopped to offer help.
“Remember – stopping meant the Samaritan reaching out across a religious divide. It also meant him reaching into his own pocket and paying a price to provide shelter for the injured man.
“Let’s be good neighbours.”
‘The beauty of the Union is that we can all have our identities and live here side by side'
Arlene Foster referred to the RHI controversy, which led to the collapse of Stormont.
She said: “When faced with false allegations of corruption, I defended myself vigorously to clear my name.
“No-one should have to tolerate such assaults on their character, but misleading interviews and salacious claims that would not survive the glare of an inquiry created a febrile atmosphere that coincided with the declining health of Martin McGuinness.
“The result: a crisis that led to the unnecessary loss of devolution.
“Lost years for Northern Ireland and a period when public services inevitably slumped backwards.”
Arlene Foster continued: “Too often a demand to advance Irish identity in the language of equality saw simultaneous calls to reduce or denigrate other forms of expression.
“This was always a destabilising approach in a society seeking healing, and risked simply creating a new dispossessed community. This cycle needed to be broken.
“This is why my team and I sought and secured a cultural package that would see a range of measures to advance identities and protect them for future generations.
“This is the only model for success – not one step forward for some and one step back for others.
“This will be the basis for sharing this place we all cherish and take pride in.
“And, yes, it also includes a Commissioner for the Irish language.”
Arlene Foster said different identities exist in Northern Ireland.
“Let us realise, in every corner of this House, that people live here who have an Irish identity, others have a British identity, some have a British and Irish identity, some are British and Northern Irish, and there are new emerging identities, but for all of us this place is called home.
“We can poke each other in the eye and have a competition of ‘my identity is better than yours’, but it is only by respecting each other’s identity that we will move forward.
“The beauty of the Union is that we can all have our identities and live here side by side.”
‘This will be my last speech in this forum'
Arlene Foster told the Northern Ireland Assembly: “This will be my last speech in this forum, but I very much plan to continue to speak up on behalf of women in public life, as well as our children, by seeking better protections for everyone on social media.
“When I was at school bullying occurred but, when children stepped off the bus, their home could be a safe haven. Today, our young people have no escape, the bullies are following them right into their bedroom. We must act.
“Suffice to say, just like all politicians who resign, I will now spend more time with my family. So my lovely mum, my darling husband and my three beloved children will see more of me – whether they like it or not.
“It’s just as well, Mr Speaker, I am such a good daughter, wife and mother. Those of us in public life know that we cannot fully function without the support of our loved ones and I’ve had that support in abundance.
“I wish my successors as party leader and First Minister well, and I want to thank politicians from across the political spectrum for their good wishes.
“I’ve been overwhelmed – even some in the naughty corner found something good to say. If only you had said all those nice things a few years ago, it would have saved us all time.”
Arlene Foster said she believes strongly “in the good sense of the people of Northern Ireland to continue to recognise the value of our place within the United Kingdom”.
“A UK that has helped see us through the worst ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, with unprecedented financial support.
“Our incomparable National Health Service, and a national vaccination programme that is the envy of the rest of the world.”
‘Whilst I will miss the exchanges from this seat, I am looking forward to fresh challenges'
Delivering her personal statement to the Assembly, Arlene Foster said: “I have tendered my resignation as First Minister of Northern Ireland, effective from 1pm today.
“Thank you to you and your office for this opportunity to address the chamber one last time … and I promise not to sing.
“Mr Speaker, colleagues both inside and outside this House know very well that all periods of leadership must come to an end.
“That is why, when we are privileged and honoured with holding such a position, we must not waste a moment in frivolous brinkmanship but rather forge ahead on behalf of those we represent.
“Whilst I will miss the exchanges from this seat, I am looking forward to fresh challenges.”
Stormont speaker Alex Maskey said he had received notification from Arlene Foster that she would resign from 1pm on Monday.
He said: “Mrs Foster has requested to make a personal statement to the Assembly and I have given her permission to do so at the start of business today under Speaker’s business.
“Under section 16B(2) of the Northern Ireland Act, if either the First Minister or deputy First Minister ceases to hold office at any time, the other shall also cease to hold office at that time.
“As Mrs Foster’s resignation takes effect from 1pm on 14th June 2021, both she and Mrs O’Neill will cease to hold office at that point.”