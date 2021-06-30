LiveLIVE UPDATES: NI Protocol High Court Judgement - Major blow for Unionists as judge rules Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement/NI Protocol supersedes Acts of Union 1800s
A judicial review of the Northern Ireland Protocol has been rejected by the High Court in Belfast on the grounds Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union supersedes the 200 year-old Acts of Union.
Scroll down for more on this story.
NI Protocol Judgement - LIVE UPDATES - High Court rules Withdrawal Agreement/NI Protocol overrides act of union
Last updated: Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 12:02
NI Protocol ruled lawful by High Court in Belfast
Mr Justice Colton has refused one of the main grounds of the judicial review case against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The judge, delivering judgment at Belfast High Court, agreed with the applicants that the Brexit Withdrawal Act conflicted with the 1800 Acts of Union, but he ruled that the latter legislation overrode the provisions of the 200-year old law.
Judge Colton is continuing to deliver his judgment on other grounds of challenge against the Protocol.
Mr Justice Colton has also refused another of the main grounds of the judicial review case against the Northern Ireland Protocol – namely the contention that the post-Brexit trade arrangements breach key provisions of the 1998 Northern Ireland Act.
The judge ruled the Protocol did not breach articles 1 and 42 of the 1998 legislation that enshrines the terms of the Good Friday peace agreement.
The judgment is continuing.
‘Unionist leaders have lost that legal argument - but it’s politically significant' - News Letter, Political Editor, Sam McBride
‘The NI Protocol is opposed by a growing number of people in Northern Ireland, a tracker poll for academics has found’ - News Letter, Political Editor, Sam McBride
Judicial review outcome expected within next few minutes
TUV leader and MLA, Jim Allister, Baroness Hoey and former Brexit party MEP, Ben Habib have arrived at the High Court in Belfast where they will learn the outcome of their judicial review of the NI Protocol.
The judicial review was launched in the name of unionists from across the UK, including former DUP leader Arlene Foster, former UUP leader Steve Aiken, TUV leader Jim Allister, Belfast Agreement architect Lord Trimble, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Hoey.
The Protocol is part of the Brexit deal and is deeply unpopular with unionists as it creates a trade border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and means EU rules governing trade in goods still apply in Northern Ireland.