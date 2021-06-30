The NI Protocol has been roundly rejected by unionists.

Mr Justice Colton has refused one of the main grounds of the judicial review case against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The judge, delivering judgment at Belfast High Court, agreed with the applicants that the Brexit Withdrawal Act conflicted with the 1800 Acts of Union, but he ruled that the latter legislation overrode the provisions of the 200-year old law.

Judge Colton is continuing to deliver his judgment on other grounds of challenge against the Protocol.

Mr Justice Colton has also refused another of the main grounds of the judicial review case against the Northern Ireland Protocol – namely the contention that the post-Brexit trade arrangements breach key provisions of the 1998 Northern Ireland Act.

The judge ruled the Protocol did not breach articles 1 and 42 of the 1998 legislation that enshrines the terms of the Good Friday peace agreement.