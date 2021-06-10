LiveLIVE UPDATES: NI Protocol - Only a ‘complete’ implementation of NI Protocol will prevent hard border in Ireland says Ursula von der Leyen
Nothing short of full implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol can prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, says European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen.
NI primary school closed to all students and staff after new Covid-19 infections detected
A Northern Ireland primary school will remain closed to all staff and pupils for the rest of the week after new Covid-19 infections were detected.
The principal of Kilkeel Primary School wrote to parents on Wednesday explaining why the school would be closed.
“I have received confirmation of 3 more positive cases linked to our school community,” Principal Helena McCabe.
“Close contacts have already been notified and further information from the PHA will be issued to those families as soon as possible.
“In conjunction with the Chair of the Board of Governors, we have taken the decision to revert back to remote learning via Class Dojo for the remainder of this week – Thursday 10th and Friday 11th June 2021.
“During this time, the school will be closed to all pupils and staff and will undergo an enhanced clean.
“I apologise for the late notice and added inconvenience, but ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our pupils and staff is paramount.”
The letter does not say whether the school will reopen on Monday.
Labour leader Keir Starmer says ‘government needs to make more of effort’ to find solution to NI Protocol concerns
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “We’ve just seen an unprecedented rebuke from President Biden in relation to the negotiations in relation to Northern Ireland.
“And that comes on the back of months of chaos, of lack of preparedness and, frankly, the Government misleading the public.
“I’ve worked in Northern Ireland. I know what it means for those communities and the way the Government is going about this is undermining the peace process.
“But it’s now also undermining our relationship with America. So we need to make progress on this.”
Speaking in Batley, West Yorkshire, Sir Keir said: “Just as the world is watching, we’re in this situation in Northern Ireland.
“The Government needs to make much more of an effort to settle this, to negotiate and get to a settlement for the people of Northern Ireland and for the world.”
Only a ‘complete’ implementation of NI Protocol will prevent hard border in Ireland
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said the Northern Ireland Protocol is the “only solution” to prevent a hard border with the Republic and must be implemented “completely”.
Speaking at a press conference in Brussels ahead of the G7 summit, she said: “We have been debating that for years and we have found the one and only solution.
“We have a treaty on that – the Withdrawal Agreement. It has been signed by both sides. It is important that we now implement the protocol.
“We have shown flexibility, we will show flexibility, but the protocol and the Withdrawal Agreement have to be implemented completely.”