London government 'set to dock MLA pay today while side-stepping new election date'
The UK government is expected to announce that it will start docking MLAs’ in an address later today, it has been reported.
The BBC has said that Tory MP Chris Heaton-Harris, the NI Secretary, will unveil a pay-cut of roughly one-third, due to there being no functioning government in Northern Ireland over six months after the last election.
The broadcaster also reports that, at the same time, he’s “expected to extend a deadline for calling an assembly election by an initial six weeks”.
Three weeks ago, Mr Heaton-Harris told Parliament: “If we do not get a reformed Executive by one minute past midnight on the 28th of October, I will be calling an election, that’s what the law requires me to do, and that is what I will be doing.”
But he has not yet called any such election, and the main Northern Irish parties voiced frustration last week after face-to-face meetings with Mr Heaton-Harris failed to shed any light on when this might happen.