Lord Empey: ‘MPs are behaving more like football fans than Parliamentarians’

Ulster Unionist peer and former party leader Lord Empey has compared the behaviour of MPs in Parliament this week to “rival football supporters arguing over a decision of the referee”.

Lord Empey was speaking after combative exchanges in the House of Commons when Parliament resumed following the unlawful prorogation by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Lord Empey said: “The behaviour in Parliament this week looked more like rival football supporters arguing over a decision of the referee, rather than a deliberative Parliament that was working to find solutions to a national crisis.

“It was deeply depressing and is creating greater divisions in our country which will take years to heal.”

He continued: “Ongoing Brexit chaos is going to seriously damage the Union if it is not resolved. We need a solution. In the remaining time available we must work for a deal.”